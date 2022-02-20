ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Weekly Reads: The Dictionary of Lost Words

By Emily Dickinson
thewatchdogonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Some words are more than letters on a page, don’t you think? They have shape and texture. They are like bullets, full of energy, and when you give one breath you can feel its sharp edge against your lip.”. ― Pip Williams, “The Dictionary of Lost Words”....

thewatchdogonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Mount Airy News

Local read-in promotes power of words

Masks were required for those attending an African-American Read-In at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, but that didn’t stop the flow of words recited by participants from a variety of noteworthy written works. The annual gathering, now in its 12th year here, was part of an international observance...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Acute

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Acute (ah-KEWT) What it means: Coming on suddenly or severely. Where it comes from: From Latin, acūtus, a sharpened point; a violent onset. Where you might see or hear it: Many health conditions...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#English Language#Ashmolean#Oxford
Variety

Fritz Peters, Early LGBTQ Literary Icon, Coming to Screens and Bookshelves in New Rights Deal

Click here to read the full article. Fritz Peters, a post-WWII literary heavyweight and unsung LGBTQ icon, will see his work adapted into feature films and repopulated on bookshelves. Production label Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment has acquired movie and publishing rights to novels and memoirs by Peters, who lived as a commercial author beloved by glitterati like Gore Vidal. His work included themes of mental illness, homosexuality and spiritual growth in the ’50s and ’60s. He died in 1972. “I was first introduced to the writings of Fritz Peters when I came across a memoir called ‘Boyhood With Gurdjieff,’ nearly 40 years ago,”...
SOCIETY
PsyPost

People who conceal information in their day-to-day lives are more willing to form online relationships

A new study suggests that a person’s openness to forming online relationships is associated with their tendency to conceal personal information about themselves. The research has been published in the journal Personal Relationships. “In general, I’m fascinated with personality and individual differences associated with concealing versus disclosing private information,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

From Somebody, Somewhere to Fleabag, it's "liberating" to see so many lazy, drunk, broke women on TV representing "The New Female Antihero"

Bridget Everett's Somebody, Somewhere character Sam is the latest example of female antiheroes on the small screen. "It’s a relief to see the women of small-screen comedy and dramedy turning their backs on ambition, personal growth and self-actualization," write University of Colorado, Denver professors Sarah Hagelin and Gillian Silverman in their book The New Female Antihero: The Disruptive Women of Twenty-First-Century US Television. "From Enlightened to Broad City, from Girls to I May Destroy You, female protagonists flout expectations that they be hard-working and socially responsible, gravitating instead toward indolence and self-sabotage. They quit their jobs when they get bored; they reject stable relationships, remunerative work and even personal dignity. It may sound dangerous to celebrate all this narcissism, fecklessness and sloth, but it’s also liberating: Who among us has not wanted to ditch a boring job and set their wellness plans on fire? We were already exhausted before lockdowns and day care closures; now, nearly two years into this pandemic, 'it’s as if our whole society is burned out,' wrote Noreen Malone in The New York Times Magazine. Somebody Somewhere is a far cry from the single-girl sitcoms of the past, which have generally followed the arc of the bildungsroman, in which the protagonist develops self-reliance and self-respect, ready to meet the challenges of becoming an adult. These new story lines are, instead, versions of what the feminist scholar Susan Fraiman calls narratives of 'unbecoming,' featuring protagonists who undermine their own growth and education, and are more likely to be mired in failure than striving toward wedding rings and corner offices." As Hagelin and Silverman point out, it's been accepted for men to be obnoxious slackers on TV, from Jerry Seinfeld to Larry David to Louis CK. But, they add, "audiences expect cheery competence from women while tolerating laziness, violence and rule-breaking in men, the female antihero represents a far more profound threat to the status quo."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy