Phase one is expected to be completed in 10 months. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) Legendary Marina & Yacht Club, a driving force in the Marina and Hospitality Industry, announces our expansion to the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2023. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Legendary Marina & Yacht Club Gulf Shores is scheduled to be completed in a two-phase project. Phase one is set for groundbreaking in March 2022 and is expected to be completed in 10 months. The development is located on the Intracoastal Waterway about one mile west of Hwy. 59.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO