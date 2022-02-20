Bitcoin Home Loans & Stablecoins w/ Mauricio Di Bartolomeo

Q. For the last few years, we’ve been buying a house from my wife’s cousin. We have a contract to pay her monthly until the total has been paid. A few weeks ago, she asked my wife if we would be okay with her taking a loan out against the house so that she can pay some of her own bills. We told her no because she has not been good with money. For example, we’ve helped her pay back taxes that she couldn’t cover. Anyway, she tells my wife that her name is still on the deed, so we’re worried she may take a home loan, not pay it and then leaving us to pay or lose the house. We almost have the house paid off. What can we do?

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO