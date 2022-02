BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s six-game suspension for punching and high-sticking Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry was the last thing the Bruins needed. Yet despite missing their best player, the Bruins did all right for themselves. The B’s blew out the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche in a Monday matinee 5-1 at TD Garden, giving them a 3-2-1 record during Marchand’s absence. Sunday’s win featured two goals from David Pastrnak and one goal apiece for Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced, improving to 3-0-1 during the Marchand suspension. Coming out of the stretch with a...

