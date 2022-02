We’ll get right to the point: Velvet is luxurious. This luscious, luminous fabric can be found hanging in the grandest of spaces—think: Versailles and Windsor Castle—but our style director, Naomi deManana, stresses that you don’t have to live in a palace to adorn your windows with the best velvet curtains. In fact, velvet is deManana’s go-to textile trick for a bit of visual flair. “You can accentuate tall windows and archways or simply bring a little drama to a space with velvet,” she explains, and points out that it does well with all sorts of styles, not just the traditional sort. “Velvet works well with mid-century furnishings and accents like brass and marble,” she adds, and it can look sumptuous or streamlined, depending on the color. “A slate gray, for instance, can look modern,” she says.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO