Ashby, MA

Police seek help in searching for missing Ashby man

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
Brian Broderick, 33, of Ashby (Photo courtesy of the Ashby Police Department)

ASHBY, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 33-year-old man from Ashby.

Authorities told Boston 25 News Brian Broderick, 33, was last seen Saturday, Feb. 19 at approximately 9 a.m. in the area of Erickson Road and Piper Road.

Broderick is described as being 6′1″, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white or gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Police say Broderick is described as having health conditions and that there is a concern for his wellbeing.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts or has seen him, they can contact the Ashby Police Department at 978-386-5652.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

BOSTON, MA
