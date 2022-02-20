Charles Woodson thinks Tom Brady is done playing

Tom Brady won't play again, at least according to Fox analyst Charles Woodson. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

DAYTONA BEACH — Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said he thinks Tom Brady’s career in the NFL and with the Bucs is indeed over.

“I don’t think Tom is one of those people that just dose things on a whim,” said Woodson, who played with Brady at Michigan.

Brady announced three weeks ago that he would was ready to end his NFL career and focus his attention elsewhere. That has not stopped rumors or speculation that Brady isn’t done yet and might continue playing, either for Tampa Bay or another team.

Woodson acknowledged that some athletes announce their retirement but come back. But the Fox analyst — speaking before Sunday’s Daytona 500, where he is serving as the grand marshal — doesn’t envision Brady doing that.

“I think that he’s at that point where he played so long, and it seems like over the last 10 years, people have been trying to push him out of the league,” Woodson said in a news conference at Daytona International Speedway. “’Oh, he’s fallen off a cliff. He’s done playing.’

“This past year, he just proved that really there’s no limit to how long he can play, but now you hear guys saying, ‘Don’t leave.’ I think he’s in a good place in terms of, you know what, everybody knows if I wanted to, I could play until 45, but I’m not. So take that.”

Woodson won the Heisman Trophy with the Wolverines and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame. He went to nine Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl 45 with the Packers.