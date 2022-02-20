ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Davenport Junior Theatre’s ‘Annie Jr.’ Ending Today

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 2 days ago

Well, maybe not the sun, but at least a show with a song about...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Dances And Sings With His Wife For Her New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is still out there dancing and singing! He appeared in a music video alongside his wife, Arlene Silver for her band Arlene & The Vantastix. The group covered the Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day and the music video is adorable! The video came out just around the same time that Dick and Arlene will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
KATU.com

Oregon Ballet Theatre's Dracula

Get out and see a local performance this weekend! Oregon Ballet Theatre is taking a uniquely Portland approach to Bram Stoker’s famous gothic novel. Tammy Hernandez met up with Artistic Director Peter Franc to find out more about the upcoming production of “Dracula”. Oregon Ballet Theatre’s Dracula...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Strip#Performing#Musical Theater
HeySoCal

‘All’s Well that Ends Well’ goes on stage at A Noise Within Theatre

A Noise Within (ANW) starts the new year with Shakespeare’s “All’s Well that Ends Well,” the fourth production during its 30th anniversary season. On stage from Feb. 6 to March 6, it stars resident artist Erika Soto as Helen and Mark Jude Sullivan as Bertram. Nike Doukas directs this comedy that follows Helen and Bertram as they try to realize their individual dreams before they are eventually united in a fairy tale ending.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Philadelphia

14 Love Songs to Listen to on Valentine's Day

The days when someone would gift a homemade cassette tape or CD to their valentine are long in the past. But if you want to bring this sweet trend to 2022, then a playlist will do the trick, and we have the perfect songs for you to add to it.
ENTERTAINMENT
QuadCities.com

Fit Fest, Eddie Turner, ‘Odd Couple’ And More In This Week’s FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
QuadCities.com

Celebrate Your Valentine at The Play Station

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Valentines Day with the kids? The Play Station Valentines Celebration Party will include cookie decorating, arts/crafts and balloon twisting!. Date: Sunday, February 13th, 2022. Time of events: 1pm to 5pm. Activities included with admission ticket. All active membership holders get free admission into...
CELEBRATIONS
New Haven Independent

Reopened Yale Rep Speaks To The Present

Yale Repertory Theatre, which has been shut down since March 2020, is back. The theater’s intention to return with an abbreviated three-play season beginning January 2022 was complicated by Omicron variant, as Yale University, understandably, took precautions, limiting access to the theater to fully vaccinated persons with Yale IDs.
THEATER & DANCE
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library sponsors live, online clip viewing award winning film

Film aficionados may want to pop some corn to further enjoy the Bettendorf Public Library’s offering of Fourth Wall Films’ Mid-America Emmy® nominated docudrama Sons & Daughters of Thunder. This exclusive virtual event will feature film clips which will only be available live on February 17th at 1:30 PM via Fourth Wall Films’ Facebook page. A question and answer session will follow the film and will feature the film’s makers, Kelly and Tammy Rundle. Registration is not required to attend this free, virtual event. Community Connections is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Shenandoah Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino

Country Music Group Shenandoah are set to perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 8:00pm. Tickets are $35, $30, $25, $20 and $15 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS OPENS MARCH 4

The Mockingbird On Main will present AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS March 4-12 in Downtown Davenport!. Based on the travel adventure novel by French author Jules Verne, this two person mad-cap comedic version by Tristan Tapscott tells the story of the unflappable duo Phileas Fogg and Jean Passepartout and their crazy trip around the world.
DAVENPORT, IA
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Madagascar Jr. opens tonight at Great Plains Theatre

The first show of GPT’s 28th Season of Reprise begins this Friday with the Plain Great Players Youth Academy production of “MADAGASCAR - A Musical Adventure Jr.” Over 45 incredibly talented regional youth actors will take the stage and melt your hearts as they escape from NYC and end up in the jungles of Madagascar. These kooky characters based on the hit DreamWorks animated film are not to be missed.
MOVIES
Villages Daily Sun

Big names and variety of shows on entertainment schedule

Jay Leno, Engelbert Humperdinck and the Beach Boys are on the roster this week and next, but you may not know about many tribute, stand-up comedy, vocal and dance shows that are happening in between. Tributes to the Bee Gees, Creedence Clearwater Revival and artists of the 1960s will perform...
THEATER & DANCE
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy