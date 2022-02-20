ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian commanders have reportedly received orders to proceed with Ukraine invasion, according to US intelligence

By Connor Perrett
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDtQ9_0eK6blUG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWLpY_0eK6blUG00
Joe Biden (L), Vladimir Putin (R).

Alex Brandon/AP Photo (L), Sergei Karpukhin\TASS via Getty Images (R)

  • Russian commanders have received orders to invade Ukraine, according to US intelligence reported by CBS News .
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he believed Russia was "moving forward" on an attack.
  • President Joe Biden on Friday said he was "convinced" Russia planned to attack.

Russian commanders have received orders to push forward on an invasion of Ukraine, according to US intelligence reported by CBS News on Sunday.

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin on Sunday reported Russian commanders were "doing everything that American commanders would do once they got the order to proceed," according to US intelligence.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said US intelligence believes Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attack Ukraine.

"Everything we're seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward," Blinken said during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"We've seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations, now the news just this morning that the 'exercises' Russia was engaged in in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there," he added.

Deputy Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Sunday said Russia has no plan to invade Ukraine, noting that Moscow has no trust in foreign intelligence.

"We don't trust the U.S. and British intelligence, they let us down, the whole world, on many occasions. Enough to remember the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq," he said.

President Joe Biden on Friday said he was "convinced" that Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine , telling reporters: "As of this moment, I'm convinced he's made the decision. We have reason to believe that."

Biden said US intelligence showed an attack was likely in the coming days and said that Russian forces planned to attack Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

"We're calling out Russia's plans loudly, repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we're doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving," Biden said.

The US has threatened sanctions should Russia plan to push forward on an attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called for preemptive sanctions against Russia, but Blinken defended the US' decision to wait.

"The purpose of the sanctions in the first instance is to try to deter Russia from going to war. As soon as you trigger them, that deterrent is gone," Blinken said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union." "And until the last minute, as long as we can try to bring a deterrent effect to this, we're going to try to do that."

According to CNN, the Ukrainian defense ministry on Saturday reported more than 100 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine. Blinken on Sunday told CNN that Biden was willing to talk to Putin at "any time" to push forward on diplomatic solutions to avoid an invasion.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Salon

Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Eastern Ukraine#Ap Photo#Tass#State#American#Cbs News#Russians#British
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' as intelligence suggests Russia will encircle Ukrainian capital Kiev in coming invasion

Boris Johnson has warned that evidence suggests that Vladimir Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' and said there are signs the plan has 'in some senses' begun. The Prime Minister told the BBC's Sophie Raworth that intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an attack coming down...
POLITICS
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

400K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy