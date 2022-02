Click here to read the full article. Fashion for Good has launched the Untapped Agricultural Waste Project to scale technologies that transform agricultural waste into fibers. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSustainable Cotton Fiber: ZXY's Global Sourcing SolutionFashion for Good Pilot Turns Waste Materials into Black PigmentsCandice Swanepoel Poses in DL1961's First Jeans Made with RecoverBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO