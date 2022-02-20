ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franktown, CO

Team Rubicon Tackles Wildfire Risks On Franktown Properties: ‘Try To Be Proactive’

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – As local governments around the state are working to protect communities from another wildfire disaster, a group of volunteers is spending the weekend helping homeowners mitigate fire risks around their homes.

The three-day effort involves close to 100 volunteers from Team Rubicon who are focusing on more than a dozen properties around Franktown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrPQO_0eK6ZrX800

(credit: CBS)

“There’s a lot of high winds out here. There’s a lot of scrub oak and debris on the ground that can really cause a lot of devastation,” said Megan Kaufman, a planning coordinator with Team Rubicon.

On Saturday, a chorus of chainsaws filled the air near Harry Woods’ home of four decades. Each tree cut and cleared offered much needed peace of mind.

“Every year when it gets hot and dry, we’re concerned,” Wood said. “We try to be proactive before that season comes and trim branches and try to keep the grass mowed back from the edges of the roads.”

For Woods and many others in Franktown, fire mitigation is no new concept, but the urgency is heightened two months after the Marshall Fire .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NKY9_0eK6ZrX800

(credit: CBS)

“It brings back the memories of what can happen, and kind of reminds you to be proactive and do as much as you can,” he said.

Woods’ home is one of fourteen stops for Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization made up of veteran volunteers. It’s all part of a joint effort with Douglas County’s fire mitigation specialist.

“We’ve identified some homes in the community that are at a much higher risk, and some homeowners who are unable to do a lot of this work themselves, whether it’s due to disability reasons, financial reasons, so we’re here to help them out as best we can,” Kaufman said.

Team Rubicon’s Crews are felling diseased trees and removing them from spaces close to homes at no cost. They’re also clearing branches and loose debris that can be fuel for a wildfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292JBs_0eK6ZrX800

(credit: CBS)

“I think by the time we leave at the end of the weekend this community is going to be in a much better situation than when we came in,” Kaufman said.

Woods called Team Rubicon’s help a blessing.

“I’m just so grateful,” Woods said.

“They are just so professional. We greatly appreciate what they do.”

The volunteers will be back out first thing Sunday morning to finish up the fire mitigation work.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Tabby Burned In Marshall Fire Finally Reunited With Family

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 is happy to share an orange Tabby cat severely injured in the Marshall Fire has found his family. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley says “Boots” caught the eye and hearts of hundreds of Coloradans earlier this month. (credit: Humane Society of Boulder Valley) Surprisingly, HSBV says Boots disappeared a year before the fire. His mom searched all over for him, but couldn’t find him. “When she saw photos as he recovered here at HSBV, and his signature orange and white markings became more identifiable, she couldn’t believe her eyes. She was overwhelmed to realize it was her long-lost companion, and Boots was overjoyed to see her tonight!” HSBV said on social media. Boots had to go through extensive specialized treatments and extended care for the injuries he sustained in the fire. HSBV extended its gratitude for the community’s outpouring of love and support for Boots.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franktown, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Franktown, CO
CBS Denver

Popular Boulder County Trails Re-Open Following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Friday some of Boulder County’s most accessible and popular trails reopened for the first time since the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes, in December. “We’re very excited the trail is reopening,” said Wendy Sweet the Executive Director of the Boulder Mountain Bike Alliance. (credit: CBS) She says it’s great that most of the trails on the Marshall Mesa are open again because they are very popular. “It’s one of the closest trail systems in this area for people to be able to get out and enjoy nature and get some exercise,” she...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Mission Accomplished! Stranger Finds Engagement Ring Lost In Snowbank Thanks To CBS4 Story

BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (CBS4)– The CBS4 story about a couple who visited Colorado on vacation but lost a sparkling engagement ring somewhere in a snowdrift in Breckenridge gained a lot of attention. Especially after the couple offered a $500 reward to the person who found it. (credit: CBS) Thanks to the call for action and the kindness of a stranger with a metal detector, the ring has been found and is now on its way back to the owners in Texas. Tony Pizzamigalo, a Summit County resident, is the one who found the ring. He said after he saw the report, he figured he...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

WATCH: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Friday Evening

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Did you happen to see a fireball streak across Colorado’s skies on Friday night? The American Meteor Society says they received 43 reports as of Sunday morning of the celestial event from Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. (credit: Simon Foot/AMS) Some reports state they only saw it for less than a second, while others in Northglenn, Arvada and Denver state the fireball lasted 20 seconds. Simon Foot recorded the action from Arvada. Dani R. also captured video from Northglenn. Further details about the fireball have not been released.
ARVADA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Volunteers
kmvt

Homeowner faces ‘artificial turf war’ with HOA

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (KTVK/Gray News) – A homeowner in Arizona installed artificial grass to her front and back yards in an effort to cut down on her water bill. “I’m trying to save water. We are in a drought situation in Arizona,” homeowner Sherry Lund told KTVK. “We are saving $1,100 a month in water bills, my house alone.”
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Cadaver Dogs Find Possible Human Remains At Westminster House Explosion

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say cadaver dogs found possible human remains at the site of a house explosion. The explosion happened at around 2:30 a.m. near 76th Avenue and Knox Court. The house was destroyed by the blast, and officials say the homeowner was not there during the time of the explosion. (credit: CBS) Earlier officials did not know if anyone else was inside. Dave Brand, a neighbor, told CBS4’s Shawna Khalafi it’s possible someone was living there. “I’m pretty sure there was a guy that was living there. That house has been burned up about a year ago and boarded up, but...
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Impacts What We Can Spend’: Drivers In Colorado Concerned About Rising Gas Prices

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gas prices in the past year have jumped more than $1, and some economists fear the prices could jump another 50 cents to $1 in the coming months. A mixture of increased demand, lower supply and tensions between Russia and Ukraine are causing the prices at the pump to rise, impacting the wallets of everyday working Americans. (credit: CBS) “It scares the daylights out of me. (Prices) are outrageous, and they just keep going up,” said Sue Stippich, a driver in northern Colorado. “My husband and I are both retired and on a limited income, which makes...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Teens Restore Car To Lift Up Someone Coming Out Of Homelessness

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – For families coming out of homelessness, getting a car is a reconnection with society. It gives them the freedom to get to work, which helps them maintain stable housing. A high school senior is heading up an effort to save cars that will ultimately save those families. (credit CBS) “I’ve always had a passion for cars,” said Oscar Proffitt, a senior at Stargate School in Thornton. Proffitt is so passionate about cars that he started the Mechanics Lab, a club that focuses on car care. “Everyone of these kids has varying levels of knowledge, and that’s completely okay. We learn...
THORNTON, CO
iheart.com

Dude Texting and Not Paying Attention Falls 40 Feet Down a Storage Hatch

A distracted teenager working inside a shopping mall in Turkey fell 40 feet after being distracted by his cell phone and walking over a storage hatch. Surveillance footage shows the boy walking towards the hatch while fully engulfed into looking at something on his phone. Another worker nearby seems to be distracted by someone else near him and doesn't realized what's going on until it's too late.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

CDOT Brings Pedestrian Safety Campaign To Life In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) — Multiple neon signs on display in storefronts along Pearl Street are the start of a brand new campaign in Denver. Cade Arvin, 15, wants to inspire people in a tangible way to drive cautiously, yielding to pedestrians. He knows the struggle firsthand. “I was hit by a car crossing Colfax at the beginning of this year,” said Arvin. “I started crossing and about halfway through the crosswalk I see a car. Then, the car just keeps going and I’m like ‘What are you doing?’ And I’m hit. I’m on the ground.” (credit: CBS) Arvin is helping the Colorado Department of Transportation...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Colorado Bill: Kids 12 And Under Not Allowed To Be Charged For Crimes, With One Exception

DENVER (CBS4) – Children ages 12 and younger could no longer be prosecuted for any crime except murder under a bill at the state Capitol. (credit: CBS) State analysts say about 500 kids between the ages of 10 and 12 enter Colorado’s criminal justice system every year. Under the bill by Rep. Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez those kids could no longer be prosecuted nor detained for any crime other than murder. “We’re talking about 10,11, and 12-year-olds. I just want to be very clear, we’re talking about children,” says Gonzalez-Gutierrez. The bill also prevents kids 13 and under from being charged as adults and 14-year-olds from...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Corral 3 Wandering Horses

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they’ve reunited three wandering horses with their owner. The horses were found running around in southeast Aurora on Saturday morning (credit: Aurora Police) Officers responded to the area near Gartrell Road and Inspiration Drive. (credit: Aurora Police) Officials say they were able to round the animals up to safety. (credit: Aurora Police) Details about how the horses escaped were not released.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Police: Preliminary Test Finds Fentanyl On Narcotics Following 5 Deaths In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Commerce City Police Department now confirms investigators received a preliminary positive test result for the presence of fentanyl on narcotics found at the scene of five deaths on Sunday night. The police department also say the victims ranged in age from 24 to 32. (credit: CBS) Investigators responded to the North Range Crossing apartment complex on 104th Avenue when someone called 911 to report unconscious people inside. The victims are described as follows: Victim 1: Hispanic male, 24 years of age Victim 2: White female, 28 years of age Victim 3: White female, 32 years of age Victim 4: White female, 29...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy