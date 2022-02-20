ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrey Rublev collects ninth tour title at Marseille

Russia’s Andrey Rublev avenged last week’s loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime, defeating the Canadian 7-5, 7-6 (4) to win the championship of the Open 13 Provence on Sunday in Marseille, France.

It was the first ATP Tour win for the second-seeded Rublev since March 2021 and his ninth overall. The 24-year-old has thrived in the finals of indoor hard-court tournaments, moving to 5-0.

Rublev battled back from an early break in the first set against Auger-Aliassime, the No. 3 seed. In the second set, Rublev failed to serve for the win leading 5-4 and then had to fight off a set point in the 12th game to force a tiebreaker in the match, which lasted one hour, 57 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime beat Rublev last week in the semifinals en route to winning his first title at Rotterdam. Rublev, No. 7 in the world, improved to 3-1 in his career against Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 9.

–Field Level Media

