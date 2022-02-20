ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Dynamo make offer for MF Hector Herrera

 2 days ago

The Houston Dynamo made an offer for Atletico Madrid and Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera, MLSSoccer.com reported Sunday.

Herrera, 31, has made 69 appearances since joining Atletico Madrid from FC Porto during the summer of 2019, including 14 matches this season. He helped Atletico Madrid win the 2020-21 La Liga title.

He has also scored 10 goals in 93 appearances with the Mexican national team.

Herrera would join the MLS club as a designated player if the deal goes through, as the Dynamo have an open slot behind forward Sebastian Ferreira and defender Teenage Hadebe. Houston bought out midfielder Joe Corona this weekend to make room for Herrera, per the report.

–Field Level Media

#Atletico Madrid#Mf Hector Herrera#The Houston Dynamo#Mlssoccer Com#Mexican
