Soccer

USMNT, Borussia Dortmund Star Gio Reyna Injured Again

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Gio Reyna started for Borussia Dortmund Sunday but lasted just 28 minutes after suffering an apparent leg injury following a five-month layoff.

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna suffered a brutal injury setback on Sunday, having just overcome a five-month injury layoff.

Reyna, making his first start for Dortmund since being injured in a U.S. World Cup qualifier on Sept. 2 of last year, lasted only 28 minutes in Sunday’s match for Dortmund as it faced Borussia Mönchengladbach. Reyna suffered a leg injury as Dortmund scored its opening goal. He was then subbed as he walked off the field in tears.

Reyna was replaced in the 30th minute by Julian Brandt.

The 19-year-old Reyna had made two appearances as a substitute for Dortmund after returning from his lengthy recovery period from the hamstring injury suffered in El Salvador. His reaction to being forced off indicates that another recovery process is in the offing.

“Gio is really upset. You can see it in the pictures,” Dortmund coach Marco Rose said. “He’s just back from injury and was really in good shape. I was, we were all happy that he was back. It was important for us to have him on the field with the quality he has.

“We’ll get the boy back and we’ll give him every support because we need him, because he’s an outstanding athlete, a great person.”

The timing is rough as it relates to the U.S. and its quest to qualify for the World Cup. The USMNT’s next match is slated for March 24 vs. Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, giving Reyna roughly a month to get healthy and fit if he is to take part at all in the final qualifying window. The team currently sits second in the Concacaf standings, with a home qualifier vs. Panama and a road bout vs. Costa Rica also on the docket late next month.

Sports Illustrated

