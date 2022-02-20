Starting Again! Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Balls Deep in Another IVF Cycle’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”

