ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Starting Again! Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Balls Deep in Another IVF Cycle’

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE Saturday, February 20 — Chrissy Teigen confirmed she was in the midst of another egg retrieval after her pregnancy loss nearly two years ago. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chrissy Teigen hints at surrogacy plans in emotional new Instagram Story

Chrissy Teigen has shared a picture on Instagram of capsules and needles, hinting that she and husband John Legend may be trying for another baby. The pair suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in September 2020 when she was 20-weeks-pregnant with their son Jack. Now, Chrissy and John may be trying again as she shared a picture which featured an egg emoji and an emoji of a uterus with a face sticking needles into itself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen 'Humbly Begs' Fans To Stop Asking If She's Pregnant, Reveals Why It's So Painful

People normally have a lot of thoughts on Chrissy Teigen and her life. And usually, she responds to the public hoopla about herself in kind, with some signature dry humor. (Sometimes to her detriment, as evidenced by the bullying situation.) However, the former Lip Sync Battle host took on a much more serious tone reccently. She in fact “humbly begs” fans to stop asking if she's pregnant with her next child and reveals why the questions are actually painful to hear.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
HollywoodLife

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Expecting Their First Child Together: See Baby Bump Pic

The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together. There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivf#Cravings#Instagram Story
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Proves His Generosity With After Dinner Tip

When it comes to superstars in entertainment, few rival the level of fame that Dwayne Johnson has. He was rather generous recently after a dinner out on the town. The former WWE champion has been in the news quite a bit lately. He just remains one of the most famous and universally loved stars in the country. As a former football guy, Johnson was on the ManningCast during the NFL Playoffs. He has been talking about the Super Bowl more often as the date gets closer.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With 11th Child

Keke Wyatt has announced that she is pregnant with her 11th child. The singer revealed that she and her husband, Zackariah Darring, are expecting in a post on Instagram, Sunday. "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a 'plus 1'...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Pregnant woman goes viral after catching the moment her bump 'drops' on TikTok

A pregnant woman, known as Nabs, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her baby bump 'dropping' in a pretty darn magical clip. In the upload, which has now been viewed over 5 million times, the expectant mother is standing to one side and stroking her bump, which can be seen moving lower – something which can be a sign that your body is gearing up for birth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy