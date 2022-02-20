ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian commanders reportedly given orders to invade Ukraine: US official

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

​The US has intelligence that Russian commanders have already received their orders to invade Ukraine, a report said Sunday — and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he doesn’t believe President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing.”

“​He’s been very deliberate in terms of assembling the right kind of combat and combat support capabilities in the border region, and so he has a number of options available to him there. And he could, he could attack in short order​,” Austin told host Martha Raddatz on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“This is not a bluff?​” Raddatz asked.​

“​No, I don’t believe it’s a bluff​,” the secretary responded, adding that he thinks the Russian president has gathered the forces and equipment​​ “you would need to conduct a successful invasion​.”​

On Sunday, CBS News said Russian commanders have received their orders and are making specific plans on how to carry out an invasion. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajsXH_0eK6YMVK00
US intelligence reportedly believes that Russia has already given orders to invade Ukraine, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“​So not only are they moving up closer and closer to the border and to these attack positions, but the commanders on the ground are making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sector of the battlefield,​” correspondent David Martin said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

The intelligence shows that “they’re doing everything that American commanders would do once they got the order to proceed,” Martin said.​

Austin said that judging from the sheer number of forces — as many as 190,000 troops, along with aircraft, armored vehicles and artillery — that Putin has assembled along Ukraine, “you could ​see a significant amount of combat power move very quickly now to take Kyiv​.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5Bdi_0eK6YMVK00
Austin told ABC that he doesn’t believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing” about the invasion.

“​If he employs that kind of combat power, it will certainly create enormous casualties within the civilian population, and so this could create a tragedy, quite frankly, in terms of refugee flow and displaced people​,” the defense secretary said.

“So this is potentially very, very dangerous​.” ​

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made the rounds of Sunday news shows, noted to “Face the Nation” that joint-military exercises between Russia and Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, were scheduled to end Sunday but are being extended.

“Everything we’re seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward,” Blinken said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AXkJ_0eK6YMVK00
Aircraft at a base in Belarus near the Ukrainian border on February 14, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJoT3_0eK6YMVK00
Russian and Belarusian tanks in a joint operational exercise on February 19, 2022.

“We’ve seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations, now the news just this morning that the ‘exercises’ Russia was engaged in in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there,” Blinken said.

Putin has denied claims that he will attack Ukraine and has repeatedly insisted that Russian forces are being drawn down on the border. ​​

But Austin was deeply skeptical that was actually happening. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlNOM_0eK6YMVK00
Ukrainian troops near the front line in the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on February 20, 2022.

“If they were redeploying to garrison, we wouldn’t be seeing the kinds of things in terms of, not only combat power, but also logistical support, medical support, combat aviation that we’ve seen in the region​,” he said on “This Week.”​

He said the administration has “high confidence in the things that we’re looking at.”

“Of course, you know, in terms of being able to predict exactly what’s going to happen going forward, you never can. I mean, you can assess what you see, present it to you and what you’re seeing happening on the ground, but, again, I think you have to look at every possibility, which is what we do,” Austin said.​​​

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Vladimir Putin
New York Post

Biden to bar Americans from business with Ukraine rebels after Putin backing

President Biden on Monday barred Americans from doing business in two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and a US official said more sanctions are coming Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the areas as independent. Putin lamented the Soviet Union’s collapse as he recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Commanders#Russian#Defense#Abc News#Cbs News#American#State
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy