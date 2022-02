Despite his status as one of Hollywood’s reigning hunks and such popular flicks as The Vow and Dear John, Channing Tatum actually hasn’t done all that many romantic movies in his career. His latest effort doesn’t technically alter that fact, though the actor lovingly caresses, speaks adoringly to and shares a bathtub with an equally gorgeous female co-star. That said co-star is a Belgian Malinois should in no way deter Tatum’s many fans from checking him out in his first starring role in five years. Tatum also co-directed (with his Magic Mike collaborator Reid Carolin) this obvious passion project, inspired by...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO