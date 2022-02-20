Neighbors help put out house fire in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) put out a small house fire Saturday evening in the Sayles area, with the help of kind neighbors.

According to a release from AFD, responding crews arrived just before 7:00 p.m. to “light smoke,” in the 2400 block of South 3rd Street.

Crews reported a small smoldering fire inside a bathroom. AFD said the fire was quickly put out, and did not spread to other areas of the home.

Before AFD could arrive, neighbors acted quickly and kindly, by using a water hose to help put out the fire. “This was undoubtedly a factor in keeping the fire small until Fire Department personnel could arrive,” as stated in the release.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The AFD determined the fire to be accidental, and caused by an electrical heating fan. Damages are estimated to be $1,500.

