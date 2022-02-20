Leverkusen striker Schick out for ‘weeks’ with calf injury

CHELSEA got their Champions League knockout campaign off to the perfect start beating French champions Lille 2-0. The Blues came into the game on a five-match win streak with two of those wins coming in Abu Dhabi in the Club World Cup. And after eight minutes, Chelsea found themselves ahead...
Cardiff City striker Max Watters is facing at least six weeks out with an ankle injury. Watters, 22, sustained the injury during training last week. "It's never nice to lose a player. It's really unfortunate how it happened," said Cardiff manager Steve Morison. "It goes with the territory. He'll be...
The remaining four Champions League last 16 first leg ties take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, with Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea among the sides looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Manchester City, Liverpool and PSG were the big winners of last week's four games, the latter having...
Chelsea host LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge in the first of two legs. Thomas Tuchel's side progressed into the knockouts as runners-up, while Lille finished as group winners which saw the two teams draw each other. It's the Champions League holders, as...
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus led their teams to important Bundesliga wins on Sunday. A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1, and Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Feb 22 (Reuters) - French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a knee injury that will rule her out of action for up to 10 weeks, she said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Russian reached a career-high ranking of number 11 in November after a successful 2021 season in which she reached her maiden Grand Slam final in Paris, won the Olympic mixed doubles gold medal and led Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup title.
Barcelona found a new hero this weekend in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, just as Manchester City were reminded of the one that got away as Harry Kane inspired Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, AC Milan's big two dropped points in their Serie A title pushes, while Luis Suarez went all spectacular again. Here are...
Some of Manchester United's travelling squad for their game against Atletico Madrid has been revealed after the Red Devils were spotted boarding their flight to Spain. Ralf Rangnick's side travel to Madrid to face last year's winner of La Liga in their Champions League last-16 tie, with the tournament being United's only real opportunity for silverware this season.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says Gio Reyna’s latest injury is not as bad as initially thought and the American forward could return to team training in two weeks. The 19-year-old Reyna’s first start in six months ended in tears on Sunday as he left the field. There were fears of a recurrence of the right hamstring injury he sustained in September while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States. Dortmund says those fears “did not materialize after detailed diagnostics.” The club also says French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou tore a thigh muscle against Gladbach and will miss “several weeks.”
New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away at Atletico Madrid. Here is what they had to say:. Edinson Cavani won't travel and still isn't training because of a groin problem. Bruno Fernandes doesn't know...
Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against old rival Diego Simeone on Wednesday night when Manchester United visit the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages. The five-time Ballon d'Or has long been a thorn in Atletico's European plans and well, a video of Ronaldo's performance...
After a wild two days of UEFA Champions League knockout stage play last week, action continues on Tuesday and Wednesday with eight more teams set to play their round of 16 first legs. On Tuesday, Chelsea host Lille while Villarreal welcome Juventus to Spain. On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid host Manchester United, and Ajax go to Benfica.
The omens are decidedly mixed for Manchester United before their Round of Arsenal tie against Atlético Madrid in Big Cup. On the one hand, they boast a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Over a long period of time, the old boy has regularly heaped misery upon woe on to Diego Simeone’s fuming noggin. CR37 scored against Atléti for city neighbours Real to help his side win the 2014 final. He slotted the winning penalty against them in the 2016 final. He swatted them aside in the 2017 semis with a hat-trick, then scored another treble for Juventus in a stupidly dramatic comeback from 2-0 down at this stage in 2019. It’s fair to say he’s got their number … specifically 25, which is how many goals he’s scored in 35 meetings. Poor Diego. Po’ Diego’s a-cold.
Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try and fend off interest in Harry Kane by opening fresh contract talks at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN. Kane pushed to leave Spurs last summer after becoming frustrated at the club's failure to win silverware -- Tottenham's last trophy remains the 2008 League Cup -- but despite Manchester City, among others, expressing a desire to sign the England captain, no club was willing to meet the £150 million asking price.
DORTMUND, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus played a part in five goals as his side hammered his former club Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to stay in touch with leaders Bayern Munich. Reus, who switched from Gladbach to Dortmund just over a decade...
ARSENAL are interested in signing Atletico Madrid sensation Joao Felix according to reports. The Portuguese international became Los Colchoneros's record signing in 2019 for a whopping £106.19 and it has been rumoured that Mikel Arteta would like to bring Felix to the Emirates this summer. On Arteta, the Gunners...
