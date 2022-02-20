ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why California gas is so expensive (and it’s not just taxes)

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCD9J_0eK6Wnmj00

When gas is expensive around the country, it’s really expensive in California. Why does the Golden State always have the highest prices at the pump? It’s not just our taxes (though there are definitely some of those ).

First off, geography is a big factor.

“The West Coast is kind of a ‘Petro Island,'” explained Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. The Rocky Mountains cut off the West from the rest of the country, making it a tight and more secluded market.

List: These California counties have the most expensive, cheapest gas prices

“When there’s an issue on the West Coast, it can cause a price spike because there’s not a relief valve, so to speak,” De Haan said. “If a refinery in the Great Lakes goes down, gasoline can flow via pipeline from the Gulf Coast or the East Coast to the Midwest. California and the West Coast basically have no relief pipeline.”

That means if something goes wrong – even something relatively minor, like refinery maintenance taking a week longer than expected – prices on the West Coast will be hit immediately. Last year, for example, De Haan explained that refinery activity in the Pacific Northwest had to slow production amid a record heat wave . Even that disruption led to higher gas prices.

California also has a Cap-and-Trade Program , that requires big greenhouse gas emitters – like oil and gas refineries – to offset their emissions by purchasing carbon credits. “That’s obviously passed along to the end user, in this case, motorists,” said De Haan.

California’s Air Resources Board also requires gas stations in the state to only sell specific blends of gasoline formulated to minimize pollution. That blend is more expensive to produce, adding another cost that gets passed down to drivers.

What’s the cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas?

There are also additional fees at the pump, like another carbon offset fee, which De Haan said is about 19 cents per gallon.

Then there are the taxes. California has a 51.1 cent tax on each gallon of gas. It’s a lot, but actually not the highest in the country. That honor goes to Pennsylvania with 58.7 cents per gallon.

“By the time we talk about all the taxes, the carbon management program – whether it be the carbon capture or the assessment on gasoline – it all adds up to a significant amount,” said De Haan. “Calfornia is in a league of its own because it has its own standards.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
FOX40

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sacramento metro area

(STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment and an increasingly expensive one. The typical value of a home in the United States today is $316,368, a 19.3% increase over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Price#Carbon Tax#Gas Stations#Air Resources Board
FOX40

UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared

A warming planet and changes to land use patterns mean more wildfires will scorch large parts of the globe in coming decades, causing spikes in unhealthy smoke pollution and other problems that governments are ill prepared to confront, according to a U.N. report being released Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

State budget surplus could exceed projection by billions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said in his January budget presentation his administration was forecasting a $45 billion budget surplus, but a recent update from the Legislative Analyst Office shows it could be billions more than that. With the tax season underway and California collecting revenue, the state’s budget surplus seems to be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOX40

Live Updates: Storm brings rain, wind, snow and freeze to California

LOS ANGELES (AP/KTXL) — Ice and snow showers made travel dicey on many of California’s mountain highways Wednesday as a very cold and windy storm moved through. Many parts of the state were experiencing overnight freezing temperatures and a widespread hard freeze was predicted for early Thursday. Chains were required on major Sierra Nevada routes […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Young mom among string of missing Native women in California

YUROK RESERVATION, Calif. (AP) — The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern California’s rugged Lost Coast. But things escalated when Emmilee Risling was charged with arson for igniting a fire in a cemetery. Her family hoped the case […]
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
FOX40

New omicron subvariant could be more contagious

Infectious disease specialists like Dr. John Swartzberg at UC Berkeley are concerned about the increase in B-A 2 cases. Swartzberg believes that local leaders may have moved too fast in removing a lot of the precautionary measures we had in place -- like masking. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy