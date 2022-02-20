Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Dunk Contest

On Saturday night, Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and afterwards he sent out several tweets. Obi Tobbin (New York Knicks), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors) and Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) were the other competitors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest took place during 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night, and Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks won the competition.

One of the other competitors in the contest was Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony.

After the contest Anthony sent out several tweets, which can be seen embedded below.

Anthony did something unique by dunking in Timberlands (as opposed to basketball shoes) for one of his dunks.

The other competitors in addition to Toppin and Anthony were Jalen Green from the Houston Rockets, and Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors.

On the season, Anthony is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Magic are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-47 record, which is the worst in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball