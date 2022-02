BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of the 14th District Tournament did not disappoint. The Warren Central girls defeat Warren East 50-48 in a double-overtime thriller, the Warren East boys rally late in the fourth quarter behind Kaleb Matlock to win 70-62. In the girls’ game, with seconds left in the 4th down three, Dragons’ Jordyn Downey hit a stepback three to send the game into overtime. Neither team would get ahead in OT, the game would go to double overtime.

