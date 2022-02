Yesterday a teaser trailer for Jordan Peele’s long anticipated third film, Nope dropped, with a promise that the full trailer will air this weekend during the Super Bowl. Production has been tight-lipped on what exactly Nope is going to be about. Pretty much all we’ve been told is that it will star Daniel Kaluuya (who starred in Get Out), Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun and that Jesse Plemons passed on a role. The teaser revisits Peele’s first two film’s Get Out (2017) and Us (2019) before showing just three quick shots of Kaluuya, Palmer and Yeun in Nope.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO