Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt match postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results

Northwestern senior forward Courtney Shaw — third in the Big Ten in rebounding — was in her element Sunday against in-state rival and conference opponent Illinois. Behind a season and career high 20 points, plus an additional 10 rebounds, Shaw recorded her sixth double-double in the Wildcats’ (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten) 82-59 win over the Fighting Illini (6-17, 1-11 Big Ten). The power forward dominated both ends of the court, showcasing her versatility on offense and defense. Arguably one of the best forwards to go through the program, Shaw went 10-for-11 on field goals, highlighting her strength inside the paint.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO