Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt match postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results

By Nathan Ansell
Daily Northwestern
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern men’s tennis will not face Vanderbilt this weekend on account of “positive COVID-19 test results within the Wildcats’ program.”. The match will no longer be played...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Daily Northwestern

Softball: Northwestern hoping for an even stronger 2022 season

Coming off of an impressive 30-17 record in 2021, Northwestern hopes to go even further in 2022. The Wildcats, who competed in a heavy Big Ten schedule last season due to the pandemic, have already had the opportunity to compete against top programs across the country, including No. 3 UCLA and No. 7 Oklahoma State, this season.
SPORTS
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern off to its best start since 2017

After losing three of last year’s top four singles players, some critics dismissed Northwestern’s chances as a Big Ten contender this season. In 2021, the Wildcats’ second-round postseason finish was already a slight overachievement for a squad with six conference losses and zero regular season wins against top 25-finishing teams.
TENNIS
Daily Northwestern

Softball: Nelson’s walk-off becomes the pinnacle of impressive weekend for Northwestern

Extra innings, two outs, two strikes and a one-run deficit against the third-best team in the nation. The odds were stacked against Maeve Nelson. The senior shortstop, however, needed just one opportunity, catapulting a Megan Faraimo pitch over the center field fence to lift Northwestern to a 6-4 victory over No. 3 UCLA (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12).
SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Northwestern

Lacrosse: No. 5 Northwestern seeking retribution in the spring 2022 season, aiming to win eighth National Championship

Following a successful 2020-21 season, Northwestern is expected to pick up where it left off and contend for the program’s eighth NCAA Division I National Championship. After suffering a disappointing loss to Syracuse in the NCAA’s Final Four last May, the Wildcats’ groundbreaking season came to a screeching halt. Despite playing a conference-only regular season schedule due to COVID-19, NU proved its dominance to the nation and that it deserved its spot as one of the best teams in Division I lacrosse.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Golf: Northwestern looks to utilize experienced veterans in spring season

The world could use some golf. While Northwestern students remain indoors due to sporadic February snow flurries and uncompromising humdrum work, the Wildcats have played solid golf in tropical locales. Take graduate student Varun Chopra. He had a 70.27 scoring average in the fall through four tournaments and went 2-0...
GOLF
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Courtney Shaw steals the show on offense Sunday against in-state rival Illinois

Northwestern senior forward Courtney Shaw — third in the Big Ten in rebounding — was in her element Sunday against in-state rival and conference opponent Illinois. Behind a season and career high 20 points, plus an additional 10 rebounds, Shaw recorded her sixth double-double in the Wildcats’ (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten) 82-59 win over the Fighting Illini (6-17, 1-11 Big Ten). The power forward dominated both ends of the court, showcasing her versatility on offense and defense. Arguably one of the best forwards to go through the program, Shaw went 10-for-11 on field goals, highlighting her strength inside the paint.
BASKETBALL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: Brian Berdusco’s journey from Bradenton to the Big Ten

Graduate student Brian Berdusco had already reached the summit of college tennis at the University of Florida. Having earned his bachelor’s degree and won a team national championship in a span of three months, nobody would have faulted him for hanging up his racquet after his senior year. Brian, however, had other ideas. He wanted to finish his NCAA career playing alongside his brother, Russell, a Northwestern junior.
BRADENTON, FL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 24 Alabama’s 74-72 win over Vanderbilt

For the first time since early January, Alabama played back-to-back road games in the SEC when it traveled Tuesday night to Vanderbilt. The Tide saw its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday when Kentucky erased a 13-point, first-half deficit to beat Alabama in Lexington. That dropped Alabama to 7-7 in the SEC, where it sat in a five-way tie for fifth place entering Tuesday’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UT senior wins Jeopardy! college championship Tuesday

Singh, a senior finance/economics double-major at the McCombs Business School at UT, came up big in Final Jeopardy! on Friday to earn a spot in the two-game final Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on ABC.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65

With the combination of Northwestern’s three-game losing streak, an unacceptable loss to Minnesota Saturday and an upcoming matchup against the team with the worst record in the conference Nebraska, the student section looked a lot different than last Wednesday versus Purdue. A sold out crowd last week, NU was unable to replicate this, as occasional holes were spottable.
COLLEGE SPORTS

