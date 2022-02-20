ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Omega Gives Update On Health, Potential Timeframe To Get Cleared

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Omega has been out of action since November, and he discussed his health status during his recent interview. Omega was a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about how it may take him a bit longer than expected to return; you can see some highlights below:. On...

Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes spotted in Orlando: Is his landing in WWE getting closer?

In recent weeks, one of the most covered topics in all world web wrestling has been the farewell of Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi from the rings of All Elite Wrestling, the second most important company in the United States, which in the last two years has had an inexorable growth, to which the same son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, also initially contributed.
Johnny Walker gives health update after brutal KO, says ‘something went wrong’

Johnny Walker is in good spirits after suffering a brutal knockout in the UFC Fight Night 201 main event. Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) lost another key fight in his career Saturday when he was caught by a devastating punch in the first round of his light heavyweight bout with Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He went down in a heap when the shot landed, then took another hard blow to cap off the fight.
Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms

– As previously reported, WWE taped last Friday’s edition of SmackDown the week prior on February 11 due to the recent Saudi Arabia trip for Elimination Chamber. Fightful Select has an update on that show pertaining to the recent news surrounding Cody Rhodes, who recently parted ways with AEW and is reportedly in contact with WWE for a potential return.
Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
Kenny Omega
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Santino Marella Comments On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE. Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said,...
Combat, Wrestling Observer Radio
Matt Hardy on Tony Khan Giving Him the Green Light to Turn Private Party Heel in Impact Wrestling

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed working with the team of Private Party in AEW and more. Hardy discussed getting the green light from Tony Khan to turn Private Party heel during the team’s run in Impact Wrestling as part of the AEW and Impact crossover last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Kevin Owens Says Steve Austin’s Hometown Sounds ‘Really Lame’

Kevin Owens seems well aware of the reports that Steve Austin was contacted about a WrestleMania return, as he stoked that fire a bit by knocking Austin’s hometown. As you may recall, reports came out last week that WWE reached out to Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, with one report saying that Austin will face Kevin Owens who took shots at Texas on last week’s episode of Raw.
Kenny Omega Shares Update on AEW Console Game, What Features Fans Can Expect

– Former AEW World champion Kenny Omega recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio, and he shared an update on the upcoming AEW console game. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kenny Omega on the new AEW console game and next AEW Games presentation: “We’re working on our next presentation. We’re...
Drake Maverick Issues Statement on Joining WWE Creative Writing Team

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick, aka James Curtin, is said to have joined WWE as a member of the company’s creative team. Maverick has now confirmed his position with the company as a “Writer/Producer” as of January 2022 on his public LinkedIn profile.
Backstage Note on Change to Omos Match on Last Week’s WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has an update on some changes that were made for last week’s Monday Night Raw TV taping. During the show, Omos squashed The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) in a squash match. Per the report, the match was originally written as Omos vs. Cedric...
Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump

Madcap Moss took a frightening bump at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, and a new report has some details around the reaction to the spot. As noted yesterday, Moss took an inverted Alabama slam from Drew McIntyre that resulted in him landing on his head. Fightful Select has some details around the bump and how people backstage reacted.
Taya Valkyrie Details Confusing Transition From WWE NXT To NXT 2.0

The new number one contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, Taya Valkyrie, joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to talk about her year long stint with WWE as Franky Monet. Taya Valkyrie described a good beginning to her WWE run between training and working with NXT agents on...
Brody King Reveals WWE Angle That Hooked Him As A Kid

During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, one of AEW’s newest signings Brody King spoke about his ring name. He admitted that the name has a nod to both Bruiser Brody and Brodie Lee. However, his trainer didn’t like it originally. “Yeah,” he said on if his...
Pat McAfee Weighs In On Possibility Of Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

It has been one week since Cody Rhodes announced his departure from AEW, leading to speculation that he would soon be returning to WWE. That news is quite alright with WWE announcer Pat McAfee, though he had some jokes at Rhodes’ expense. McAfee commented on the Rhodes rumors on...
Several Cody Rhodes References On This Week’s WWE RAW

On this week’s RAW, WWE made several Cody Rhodes references to begin teasing the reported return of the former Intercontinental Champion. During the The Miz TV segment, The Miz mentioned how he had found “a very dashing” tag team partner for his WrestleMania 38 match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio.
