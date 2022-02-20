Spring Practice Notebook: 26 Transfers & Where They All Lined Up On Day 1

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said after Tuesday night's loss at Kansas that his program is exploring the possibility of scheduling one more game this season to help boost the Wildcats' chances of getting an NCAA Tournament bid. As Fitz explains, he loves the idea but finding the right opponent with the ability to play on a mutually available date is a serious issue. K-State, like many other teams, has at least one opening on their schedule after earlier games this season were canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks. If all the needs can be met, Fitz is all in favor of adding a game but with one big stipulation.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO