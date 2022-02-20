ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Practice Notebook: 26 Transfers & Where They All Lined Up On Day 1

By Glyn Dyar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1's: DE Kristin Booth #94 6'3" 270 So. (Booth has noticeably...

247sports.com

Dothan Eagle

Troy football sets spring practice dates, T-Day locked in for April 23

TROY – First-year Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall announced Tuesday the Trojans’ 15 spring practice dates. The Trojans hit the practice fields beginning Tuesday, March 22 before culminating with the annual T-Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 23. Full details about T-Day, including kickoff time, will be announced in the coming weeks.
TROY, AL
2023 DE Luke Fletcher gets first offer

Eastern Michigan is the first offer for Port Huron (Mich.) Northern defensive end Luke Fletcher (6-3, 228 pounds). It was a moment he had been waiting for for some time. This comes after he had 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 24 hits on the quarterback as a junior.
Kristin Booth
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown delivers message after rookie season

During the 2021 NFL season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown set franchise records for most receiving yards and most receptions in a single season by a rookie. St. Brown finished the year with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns. The Lions drafted St. Brown with the...
Daily Delivery: Dear Wildcats, shoot your shot with an added road game to get off the bubble

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said after Tuesday night's loss at Kansas that his program is exploring the possibility of scheduling one more game this season to help boost the Wildcats' chances of getting an NCAA Tournament bid. As Fitz explains, he loves the idea but finding the right opponent with the ability to play on a mutually available date is a serious issue. K-State, like many other teams, has at least one opening on their schedule after earlier games this season were canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks. If all the needs can be met, Fitz is all in favor of adding a game but with one big stipulation.
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
#Notebook
Talented 2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards sets four spring visits

All-American Bowl selection KingJoseph Edwards will visit Louisville on March 5, FSU on March 12, Texas on April 2 and LSU on April 16. Edwards was a two-way player this past fall at Herbon Christian Academy in Georgia where he got snaps at both tight end and defensive end. He ended up totaling 82 receiving yards and a touchdown on offense while also making 42 tackles and a sack on defense according to MaxPreps.
More and more schools getting involved with QB Anthony Colandrea

Anthony Colandrea put together a strong junior season at Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood hitting on just under 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,252 yards and 27 touchdowns. The three-star talent also rushed for 362 yards and five more scores. That type of production not only led the Spartans to 10-3 and the third round of the Sunshine State's 4A playoffs, but has schools around the country interested in Colandrea. No, seriously.
Miami football: Why the Hurricanes can have the 'best talent-roster in the conference' by 2024

Miami football has struggled to find its way back to the dominance that it asserted in the late 20th century and into the early 2000s, and the Hurricanes hope first-year head coach Mario Cristobal will be the answer. Cristobal has assembled a staff with no shortage of notable names since replacing Manny Diaz as head coach in December, prompting LateKick host Josh Pate to issue a warning to the rest of the ACC about what Miami is on the brink of accomplishing on the recruiting trail.
Brendan Gant now listed at linebacker on FSU's roster

There were rumors earlier this offseason that Brendan Gant would get some looks at linebacker. That position change looks to be coming to fruition as Gant, who was previously listed at defensive back, is now listed as a linebacker on Florida State's roster. Gant, who also had his number changed...
Watch: Beamer shows off new locker room graphics

Head coach Shane Beamer showed off some new graphics inside South Carolina’s locker room in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. Some of the pictures included are from Gamecock Walk, last season's Auburn game and the thrilling win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Beamer's tweet included a shoutout for Zach Frehse, the lead graphic designer for South Carolina's football team.
Ex-Last Chance U star John Franklin III selected in USFL Draft by Tampa Bay Bandits

Former Florida State and Auburn quarterback John Franklin III has been selected by the Tampa Bay Bandits as a wide receiver in the 2022 United States Football League Draft. Franklin, a one-time star of Netflix's Last Chance U, started his career at Florida State before transferring to Auburn and eventually ending up at Florida Atlantic as a wide receiver.
Georgia Tech RB Jamious Griffin enters NCAA transfer portal

One member of the Georgia Tech backfield is exploring his options on the transfer market. Yellow Jackets running back Jamious Griffin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell 247Sports. In his three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Griffin played in a more limited role. Griffin saw action in 18...
Redshirt Review: Keanu Williams

The 2021 football season saw a return to normalcy for redshirt players. A year after no player truly lost eligibly for surpassing the minimum games due to NCAA rules around the COVID-19 shortened season, the Ducks elected to redshirt about one-third of their 2021 enrollees. Of the 23 freshmen who...
COLLEGE SPORTS
