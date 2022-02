– Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) celebrated National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20, with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering. Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door, via same-day delivery on the DoorDash platform. Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie in addition to all the favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Lemonades.

