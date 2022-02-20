ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruz: Europe on 'verge of war' due to 'fecklessness of Joe Biden'

By Emma Colton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Sen. Ted Cruz said President Biden's "fecklessness" is to blame for why Europe is on the "verge of war." "Tragically, Europe is on the verge of war because of the weakness, the fecklessness of Joe Biden," Cruz told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on "Fox News Sunday." Cruz...

MB sc
2d ago

don't buy what they are pushing right now. I was talking to a Russian American and she told me 2 weeks ago Russia wasn't going to attack. then after listening to a few others it seems to me that the Biden administration's approval was dropping so fast they needed a win. so they distract the public with this nonsense then in a few weeks we will be told how the Biden administration saved us from ww3.

21
Shirley Ward
2d ago

Here we go again with Cruz sticking his foot in his mouth. If his cult leader were still in office we'd probably be in the fighting against Ukraine.

23
Judy Young
2d ago

Russia is not just comcernedabout nato membership.APPEARS this might alsobe about the pipe line.Biden has to go. He breaksour LAW'S and is our enemy.it's the demo RAT'S that areSTEALING all.

5
