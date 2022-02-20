Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Wild on Sunday

McLeod logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. McLeod had the lone helper on a Zach Hyman tally late in the third period. With three assists in his last three outings, McLeod has taken a step forward on offense. The 22-year-old played on the second line Sunday, working with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane at even strength. The Oilers' forward trios have been fairly fluid with head coach Jay Woodcroft often deploying a seven-defensemen lineup. McLeod has 11 points, 41 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 39 contests, though he's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats as long as he's in a top-six role.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO