Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Wild on Sunday

Dewar scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers. Dewar helped pad the Wild's lead in the second period with his second goal of the season. The 22-year-old hadn't registered a point in his previous five games. The forward is up to five points, 28 shots on net, 22 hits, 23 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 20 contests, though he's mostly played in a fourth-line role. Fantasy managers won't need to pay Dewar much attention unless he moves up the lineup.
