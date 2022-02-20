ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Wild on Sunday

Smith will patrol the crease Sunday against visiting Minnesota. Smith is currently on...

Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Nabs helper Sunday

McLeod logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. McLeod had the lone helper on a Zach Hyman tally late in the third period. With three assists in his last three outings, McLeod has taken a step forward on offense. The 22-year-old played on the second line Sunday, working with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane at even strength. The Oilers' forward trios have been fairly fluid with head coach Jay Woodcroft often deploying a seven-defensemen lineup. McLeod has 11 points, 41 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 39 contests, though he's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats as long as he's in a top-six role.
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Notches assist Sunday

Hartman produced an assist in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers. Hartman fed Mats Zuccarello for a breakaway goal in the third period. It's been a quieter stretch lately for Hartman, who has just one goal and three assists in 11 games since his last multi-point effort. The 27-year-old's been punching above his weight on offense for much of the season, as he's at a career-high 36 points in just 47 games. He's added 143 shots on net, 43 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-29 rating while serving in a top-six role.
Wild's Connor Dewar: Deposits goal Sunday

Dewar scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers. Dewar helped pad the Wild's lead in the second period with his second goal of the season. The 22-year-old hadn't registered a point in his previous five games. The forward is up to five points, 28 shots on net, 22 hits, 23 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 20 contests, though he's mostly played in a fourth-line role. Fantasy managers won't need to pay Dewar much attention unless he moves up the lineup.
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Records helper Sunday

Gaudreau notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers. Gaudreau set up Matthew Boldy's second-period goal. The 28-year-old Gaudreau has enjoyed a productive February with two goals and five assists in seven outings. The Quebec native hasn't often played at this level -- he reached the 20-point mark for the season in 41 contests, though he'd never had more than 10 points in a season before last year.
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Oilers First Loss of Woodcroft’s Tenure Against the Wild

The Edmonton Oilers were looking for their sixth straight victory since Jay Woodcroft took over behind the bench, but their bid fell well short after a 7-3 trouncing at the hands of the Minnesota Wild. The team is playing a much different style of game and comes into this one with a certain confidence in themselves, which is something the team lacked five games ago.
NHL
Sunday's Wild-Edmonton game recap

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger racked up three points, including two goals. 2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie is up to 16 points in 16 games after a two-point effort. 3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist. BY THE NUMBERS. 4 Wild goals on the...
NHL
Wild begins Canadian road trip by blitzing Oilers 7-3

EDMONTON, Alberta – The Wild didn't just tidy up its defensive zone after a messy setup recently. At the other end of the ice, the team also sharped up its offense. That combination was too much for the Oilers to handle, a 7-3 rout on Sunday at Rogers Place that nixed the Wild's two-game skid at the beginning of a four-game road trip.
NHL
Wild's Nick Bjugstad: Back in action Sunday

Bjugstad (upper body) is in Sunday's lineup against Edmonton, per the NHL's media site. Bjugstad will return from a 15-game absence Sunday. The veteran forward has five points while averaging 10:11 of ice time through 28 games this season. He'll likely skate in a bottom-six role.
NHL
3 Reasons Oilers’ Koskinen Deserves More Starts Before Trade Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers have been nothing short of spectacular since Jay Woodcroft took over as head coach. They are a perfect 5-0-0 and have outscored opponents 22-8. The eight goals are the key here, as the defensive play by the entire team in front of the goaltenders has gotten significantly better, resulting in the number we’ve seen.
NHL
