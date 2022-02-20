ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Driver dies after crashing into fences, rolling vehicle onto light rail tracks

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash that happened in the Heather Gardens Neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 6:01 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Abilene Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a silver Dodge Ram truck that was on its side in the middle of the RTD light rail tracks.

Police said the driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the truck was traveling northbound on Abilene Street when it went off of the left side of the roadway. They believe from there, the vehicle traveled up onto the sidewalk and into the parking lot of an office building at that location. After that, investigators said it continued to travel westbound through the parking lot, colliding with two fences and then dropping 6 feet down onto the RTD light rail tracks, before landing on its side.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash, police said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once his next-of-kin has been notified.

