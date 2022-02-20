ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Kell Brook Batters Amir Khan

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long awaited Brook vs Khan fight finally arrived and although later in their careers then it should have...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Kell Brook stops Amir Khan in sixth round to finally settle rivalry in brutal grudge match

As difficult as it is to imagine, there really were years in which it seemed it was only a matter of time until Amir Khan and Kell Brook settled their rivalry.On this Saturday night in Manchester, with those years having melted into nearly two decades, the only thing difficult to imagine was that either man would make it through all 12 rounds.In that sense, once the first bell rang, it really was just a matter of time until Khan and Brook settled their rivalry – at long, long last.If it weren’t for the near-deafening deluge of noise pouring in from...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Amir Khan has nothing left but memories as Kell Brook faces decisive call to avoid the same fate

It was the end for Amir Khan late on Saturday night in Manchester when 19,000 people attended his boxing wake. It should probably also be a triumphant end for Kell Brook after six one-sided and painful rounds of domination in their clash of veterans.It was one of the most emotional fights to cover that I can remember; two men with a combined history of glory, too much pride and spite and, by about 10.40pm on Saturday night, nowhere to go in a ring shaking with anticipation. And, perhaps just a bit of dread.The simple truth of the fight, which took...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Kell Brook: No Disrespect To Khan, But It Felt So Easy In There

Manchester, England - A British boxing rivalry simmering for more than ten years finally came to the boil on Saturday night at the AO Arena, Manchester as Kell ‘Special K’ Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) channeled years of antagonism to stop Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) in the sixth round, the referee stepping in to save Khan from further punishment.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Khan On Loss To Brook: That Love Of The Sport Is Not There Anymore; I Felt Quite Flat

Amir Khan knew pretty early in his one-sided fight with Kell Brook on Saturday night that boxing probably isn’t for him anymore. Khan trained hard with Terence Crawford’s team in the United States for their long-awaited domestic grudge match. The British star wanted nothing more than to knock Brook into the front row at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Brook: I Told Khan He Had The Heart of a Lion, He Took Some Big Shots

After a decade or rivalry, former world champion Kell Brook and Amir Khan finally collided in the ring on Saturday night at Manchester Arena. Brook was entering the ring for the first time since November of 2020, when he suffered a four round TKO defeat at the hands of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ugas: After Spence, I'd Like To Fight Crawford, My Goal is Undisputed

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is going through his best stage as a boxer after shocking Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in 2021. Ugas will go for more glory on April 16, when he collides with IBF, WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence in a high-stakes unification bout. A little less...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn wanted to jump in ring to call out Kell Brook

By Scott Gilfoid: Conor Benn says he was ready to jump inside the ring last Saturday night and call out Kell Brook immediately after he stopped Amir Khan in the sixth round at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The 25-year-old Benn, who has been focusing on beating older fighters,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chris Eubank Jr tells Kell Brook he must fight at 160lbs to secure 'the biggest payday (and beating) of your career' after the Sheffield boxer insisted he must agree to 155lbs 'otherwise don't mention my name'

A fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Kell Brook could be on the cards as the pair continue to exchange a war of words over social media. Brook told Eubank Jr that he would only consider a bout if they agreed on a catchweight of 155lbs. However, the Next Gen has refused to meet Brook demands.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Dillian Whyte Signs Contract For Tyson Fury Matchup In April

Undefeated WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are officially set for a matchup on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Multiple outlets reported that Whyte has finally signed his contract for the bout against Fury on April 23. However, World Boxing News' Dan Rafael additionally added that there still remains an issue in the contract regarding UK tax withholding that the WBC still needs to make a ruling on. The expected 80-20 split of promoter Frank Warren's record $41 million purse bid, which won him the rights to the Fury-Whyte matchup back on January 28, will net Fury $29,538,000 because he is the defending champion, and Whyte will be guaranteed $7,384,500 from what’s left of the winning bid as the WBC’s mandatory challenger. An additional $4,102,500 will be awarded to whoever wins the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Brook: They Said They Wouldn't Pay Me Unless I Put New Gloves On

In one of the stranger moments in the sport, Kell Brook was forced to change his gloves once he entered the ring for his long-awaited fight with Amir Khan, which took place on Saturday night at Manchester Arena. Prior to the start of the fight, a backstage dispute broke out...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

