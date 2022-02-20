Watch: Kell Brook Batters Amir Khan

As difficult as it is to imagine, there really were years in which it seemed it was only a matter of time until Amir Khan and Kell Brook settled their rivalry.On this Saturday night in Manchester, with those years having melted into nearly two decades, the only thing difficult to imagine was that either man would make it through all 12 rounds.In that sense, once the first bell rang, it really was just a matter of time until Khan and Brook settled their rivalry – at long, long last.If it weren’t for the near-deafening deluge of noise pouring in from...
It was the end for Amir Khan late on Saturday night in Manchester when 19,000 people attended his boxing wake. It should probably also be a triumphant end for Kell Brook after six one-sided and painful rounds of domination in their clash of veterans.It was one of the most emotional fights to cover that I can remember; two men with a combined history of glory, too much pride and spite and, by about 10.40pm on Saturday night, nowhere to go in a ring shaking with anticipation. And, perhaps just a bit of dread.The simple truth of the fight, which took...
DILLIAN WHYTE claimed he 'bashed' Tyson Fury around in sparring and 'dropped him on multiple occasions'. The Brixton ace will take on WBC and Ring Magazine champion Fury on April 23 in a £30million all-Brit clash. Whyte will be guaranteed £6m for turning up to face 6ft 9in Fury...
Manchester, England - A British boxing rivalry simmering for more than ten years finally came to the boil on Saturday night at the AO Arena, Manchester as Kell ‘Special K’ Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) channeled years of antagonism to stop Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) in the sixth round, the referee stepping in to save Khan from further punishment.
It must have felt like old times for Kell Brook. The matchup of Brook and Amir Khan on Saturday in Manchester, England, had the feel of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. before the fight, a curiosity as much as a genuine boxing match featuring 35-year-old has-beens. That’s not how...
Amir Khan knew pretty early in his one-sided fight with Kell Brook on Saturday night that boxing probably isn’t for him anymore. Khan trained hard with Terence Crawford’s team in the United States for their long-awaited domestic grudge match. The British star wanted nothing more than to knock Brook into the front row at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
After a decade or rivalry, former world champion Kell Brook and Amir Khan finally collided in the ring on Saturday night at Manchester Arena. Brook was entering the ring for the first time since November of 2020, when he suffered a four round TKO defeat at the hands of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.
WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is going through his best stage as a boxer after shocking Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in 2021. Ugas will go for more glory on April 16, when he collides with IBF, WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence in a high-stakes unification bout. A little less...
Amir Khan realizes that he took a lot of punishment on Saturday, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of his career rival, Kell Brook. The two former world champions met in the ring at Manchester Arena, with Brook dominating the majority of the fight with his power shots.
By Scott Gilfoid: Conor Benn says he was ready to jump inside the ring last Saturday night and call out Kell Brook immediately after he stopped Amir Khan in the sixth round at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The 25-year-old Benn, who has been focusing on beating older fighters,...
A fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Kell Brook could be on the cards as the pair continue to exchange a war of words over social media. Brook told Eubank Jr that he would only consider a bout if they agreed on a catchweight of 155lbs. However, the Next Gen has refused to meet Brook demands.
Undefeated WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are officially set for a matchup on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Multiple outlets reported that Whyte has finally signed his contract for the bout against Fury on April 23. However, World Boxing News' Dan Rafael additionally added that there still remains an issue in the contract regarding UK tax withholding that the WBC still needs to make a ruling on. The expected 80-20 split of promoter Frank Warren's record $41 million purse bid, which won him the rights to the Fury-Whyte matchup back on January 28, will net Fury $29,538,000 because he is the defending champion, and Whyte will be guaranteed $7,384,500 from what’s left of the winning bid as the WBC’s mandatory challenger. An additional $4,102,500 will be awarded to whoever wins the fight.
In one of the stranger moments in the sport, Kell Brook was forced to change his gloves once he entered the ring for his long-awaited fight with Amir Khan, which took place on Saturday night at Manchester Arena. Prior to the start of the fight, a backstage dispute broke out...
TOTTENHAM 'really want' to stage Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Promoter Eddie Hearn has already held talks with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy about staging the fight and says he would 'love' to use the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again. It comes as Usyk and his manager touched down in the...
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte will take place on April 23, the WBC champion said Tuesday while announcing a social-media blackout until after the all-British fight. Details of the fight haven’t been announced by either boxer’s promoter. However, Fury...
