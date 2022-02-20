ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

By Michelle Shen, USA TODAY
U.S. financial markets will close Monday for Presidents Day .

No trading will take place on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq until those exchanges reopen on Tuesday following the three-day holiday weekend to celebrate George Washington's birthday. U.S. bond markets will also shut down Monday.

Most banks, including Federal Reserve Banks, will also shut their doors on Monday, and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Foreign financial markets, however, are open Monday.

Markets became turbulent last week as investors worried about the latest developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been massing troops on the border.

The tensions are yet another concern for investors as they try to determine how the economy will react to record inflation and expected interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

What are other stock market holidays in 2022?

Financial markets will also close on April 15 in observance of Good Friday, on May 30 for Memorial Day and on June 20 for Juneteenth.

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

