ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Sister Of Disgraced Financier Bernie Madoff Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ve9h7_0eK6OZ5l00

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – The sister of infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff was killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call on Thursday in the 11000 block of Barca Blvd. in Boynton Beach.

Deputies found an elderly woman and man dead from gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared to be a murder-suicide. It’s unclear who pulled the trigger.

The woman was identified as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener. The family of the 90-year-old man invoked Marsy’s Law, stopping the release of his name.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

One Person Shot In Pembroke Park Robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning robbery in Pembroke Park landed one person in the hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were notified just before 6 a.m. of a shooting in the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. Investigators said a male was shot during a robbery. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment. Chopper4 over the scene spotted crime scene tape up in front of the Thirsty’s II bar which is located in a strip mall. One woman who investigators questioned told CBS 4 she left the bar this morning, walked out into the parking lot, and was mugged and roughed up. She didn’t know the shooting victim. Another woman who spoke to investigators, left the scene only to return after finding blood on her car. She wanted crime scene investigators to take a look at it in case it was pertinent to the shooting. “I just want the crime scene to come over and look at this. I don’t like this. This is not right. I don’t know what happened, but this is not right,” she said. The sheriff’s robbery unit is now investigating.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Fugitive Drowns In Tamarac Lake Trying To Outrun Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fugitive who was trying to outrun police wound up drowning in a Tamarac lake on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the man was a suspect wanted in connection to an armed kidnapping in Fort Lauderdale two weeks ago. Police were able to track him down, but then he jumped into the lake and never came up. A dive team was called out to locate him, but it was too late to save him.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Man, Woman Hospitalized In Dog Attack; Animal Shot By Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized after a vicious dog attack in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. It happened behind a home at NW 1st Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard. According to police, a man and woman were bitten by two pit bulls on the property. Fire rescue said the man suffered a six-inch gash on his calf and the woman was bitten on her ankle. Both were taken to Broward Health and required stitches. According to police, one pit bull charged an officer and was shot. That dog was euthanized. The other dog was taken to Broward animal care where it was being held Tuesday. Animal care is waiting to make contact with the owner.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Jamaican Police Officer Accused Of Smuggling Cocaine; Officials: 90 Pellets Found Inside Body

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jamaican police officer is facing serious charges after being accused of smuggling cocaine to the US inside her body. Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, an 18-year police veteran, is accused of importing cocaine into the US from Jamaica with the intent to distribute it here, according to authorities. Police said Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups. Authorities also found 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets. Federal agents found approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the US. She faces charges, including importation of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute. Allen faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

‘I’ve Got To Fight Back’: Gas Station Clerk Speaks Out After Shooting Man Who Attacked Him

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A South Florida gas station clerk is speaking out after shooting the man who attacked him Tuesday night while on the job. “I am a man, I’ve got to fight back,” the clerk told CBS4 News. The clerk was back on the job just one day after shooting his attacker. “If anybody try me like the dude tried me yesterday, I will do that,” said the clerk. In new surveillance footage from Miramar PD, you can see a man in a hoodie sneak up on the clerk from behind before throwing him to the ground. The two begin to tussle until the clerk pulls out a gun from his waistband and shoots the man. “Somebody comes to beat you up, try to kill you, so what are you going to do?” The suspect who survived has been identified as 34-year-old John Philippe. Police say he ran two blocks away from the gas station along Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport to get help before the cops were called. He’s been charged with burglary and burglary with assault. Police say the clerk has a concealed weapons permit.
CBS Miami

Well Known Miami Gardens Pastor Eric Readon Facing Another Fraud Charge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens pastor is facing more fraud allegations after his arrest last week. Eric Reason, 46, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a third-degree felony. This latest charge stems from a 2019 incident in which Readon is accused of giving two bad checks to Jose Macedo who he had hired to do work on his roof. According to investigators, one of the checks bounced because it had been written on a closed bank account. Readon is accused of putting a stop payment on the other check, two days after he gave it to Macedo. Readon, pastor of the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, was arrested last week after he was accused of defrauding an elderly man out of his home. According to investigators, Readon met a 76-year-old who was doing renovations on his home in 2015. He reportedly convinced him to transfer 50% ownership of the property to his nonprofit in order to help him obtain a loan to complete the renovations. Police say over the course of 18-months, Readon took full ownership of the property and, without the man’s knowledge, sold the property. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the total theft was about $267,000.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Cooper City Crash Sends Three People To The Hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) = A late-night multivehicle crash in Cooper City sent several people to the hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, four vehicles were involved in the crash around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Sheridan Street and N Flamingo Road. Three people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Due to the severity of that person’s injuries, the sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit is e investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash.
COOPER CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Two Teens Charged In Miramar Robbery That Took Deadly Turn

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Two teenagers accused of taking part in the armed robbery of a man at the gated Silver Shores community on Valentine’s Day turned themselves in to police over the weekend. Both are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. One of the teens appeared in bond court on Monday and was ordered held for 21 days. Both teens are charged with armed robbery, a felony. According to police, on Fb. 14th just before 9:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard, near the Silver Shores Clubhouse, and met up with a man who said he had been robbed by three suspects and he had shot one of them. Police said a gun was found near the 16-year-old who had been shot and it did not belong to the man who claimed he was robbed. The teen was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man told police he shot the teen in self-defense. He has not been charged. Police say they haven’t connected the Valentine’s Day robbery attempt to another robbery that took place in the same area of Silver Shores on February 5th.
MIRAMAR, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Madoff
CBS Miami

Drawbridge Tender Fired After Dangerous Incident In Lantana

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS News Miami just got a video showing a very frightening incident on a drawbridge in Lantana back in October. In the video, you can see a car barely making it across the Ocean Avenue Bridge over the Intracoastal, when the bridge starts to go up. You can see as the car teeters over the pit and the driver seems to consider jumping to safety. That’s before the car slides forward just in time. It’s unclear why the bridge went up when a car was on it, but officials say the bridge tender was fired. The new video comes just weeks after a woman fell to her death while riding a bicycle- on a drawbridge in West Palm Beach.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘We Did Not Get Justice For Trayvon’: Tracy Martin On Son’s Death 10 Years Later

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Saturday marks 10 years since death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The killing of the Florida teen at the hands of a stranger still reverberates, especially with his father, Tracy Martin. Martin still spends hours at the Miramar park where his son Trayvon grew up playing football.  He still coaches kids there. The place still brings back vivid memories of the son whom he described as a flower waiting to blossom. Ten years after his son’s death, Tracy Martin believes that his son would have grown up to be an aviation mechanic. He had taken quite an interest in aviation. Trayvon never...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

FDLE Investigating After Deadly SWAT Situation In Margate

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – A SWAT situation in Margate turned deadly Sunday, all starting as a result of a domestic violence incident. “There was like a war going on or something. I heard the flashbangs,” said Margate resident Michael Rivard. Rivard said it all unfolded down the road from his home on NW 1 Street “A Margate SWAT truck came up over the curb with a rod on the front, they had two big flashbangs, yelling and screaming,” he recalled. Cellphone video shot by a resident, shows the SWAT truck in action. After it goes up the curb, you see officers with their guns drawn,...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

One Man Dead In Cooper City Double Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man was killed, a second person injured, in a shooting Sunday in Cooper City. “It’s really sad and devastating. I’ve never heard anything like that here before. We walk here every day,” said Zohra Ash, who walks her dog along the road where the shooting happened. She was surprised to find out someone was killed in the area. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of S. Flamingo Road. Area residents said they saw dozens of people on ATVs and dirt bikes on the road moments before the shooting. Ash did not see the riders herself but told CBS4 that portion of the road is a busy area, especially on Sundays due to it being near a shopping plaza and a church. When Broward sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One died on the scene. The other was hospitalized and is expected to recover. “I don’t know how old the victims were or what was the motive, it’s really sad,” said Ash.
COOPER CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Disgraced#The Sister#Cbsmiami#Ponzi
CBS Miami

Miami Police Searching For Driver Who Hit A Man After Falling Into Street After Being Attacked

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver who struck a 29-year-old man who fell onto Biscayne Boulevard after he was attacked. The incident, which happened Monday around 7:40 a.m., was captured by a security camera at a business. Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows the man falling in front of cars at 73rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard after he was assaulted. Police say the vehicle that took off is a newer-model, black Audi Q 7. Jonasz Leczynski had just left his hotel on Biscayne Boulevard for a morning walk with his wife when he was...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brianna Sutherland, Shot On I-95, Has Died

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman critically injured in a shooting on I-95 has died. The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 14th, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet. Brianna Sutherland was shot multiple times when a car pulled up next to hers and someone inside opened fire. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage. Anyone that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered for for information that leads to an arrest. This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June.  Unfortunately, many are never solved.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Disturbing Video Captures Man Who Was Randomly Attacked Being Hit By SUV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disturbing video captured a man who was randomly attacked being hit by an SUV that just kept going. It happened at Biscayne Boulevard and NW 73 Street Monday morning. The attack, which happened off camera, left the victim bloodied and dazed. The victim is then seen falling into the street, getting hit by a black SUV. That driver just kept going. Moments later, you see the alleged attacker running away too. Blocks away, police say they found the attack suspect, Enrico Desravines. Police say he resisted arrest. Desravines is now charged with battery on a person over 65 and with resisting arrest. There’s no word on how badly injured the victim is. The hit-and-run driver is gone, but police did get the license plate.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

String Of Car Break-Ins Investigated In Little Haiti

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating a string of car break-ins in Little Haiti late Monday and into early Tuesday. Police confirm about 8 cars were broken into and ransacked on Northwest 59th Street off North Miami Avenue. Investigators said the first report happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday and the rest of the break-ins likely happened overnight. “I came out for work, looked on the ground, and saw a whole bunch of glass,” said Andreika Larry, whose driver’s side window was smashed in the middle of the night. Larry said she got home late from work on Monday and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy