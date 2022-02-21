Sister Of Disgraced Financier Bernie Madoff Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – The sister of infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff was killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call on Thursday in the 11000 block of Barca Blvd. in Boynton Beach.

Deputies found an elderly woman and man dead from gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared to be a murder-suicide. It’s unclear who pulled the trigger.

The woman was identified as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener. The family of the 90-year-old man invoked Marsy’s Law, stopping the release of his name.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner.