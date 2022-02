“In a word, I would hope that my classroom is welcoming. I feel like it’s so important that students feel seen and known in the classroom setting and wanted. And so I think something that I bring that’s unique is when my students first walk in the door, I greet them by name and we exchange a high-five or a fist-bump or a hug, and it’s a great opportunity to continue to develop those relationships … I feel like a big hallmark of my classroom is being deeply relational.”

TULSA COUNTY, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO