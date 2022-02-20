ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 899 new reported cases

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27unTM_0eK6MtTl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

With 899 new cases reported, this is the first time since the delta wave began in mid Summer of 2021 that Ohio reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 20 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,644,828 +899
Hospitalizations 111,541 +30
ICU admissions 13,131 +5
Deaths* 35,493 N/A
Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,300.

One person shot several times near Franklinton

The department reported 1,460 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,212,253 which is 61.70% of the state’s population. And 3,882 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 1,594 6.7% 21.1%
In ICU 336 8.3% 26.93%
On ventilator 236 4.82% 70.94%

Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021 . Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio governor delays more executions over drug shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has postponed three additional executions in keeping with his contention that lethal injection is no longer an option in Ohio because of the ongoing lack of drugs with which to put inmates to death. DeWine, a Republican, has said that lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors encouraged by falling COVID-19 numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID-19 numbers in Ohio are at points not seen since August, with case numbers and hospitalizations all trending down. Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows hospitalizations are down nearly 80 percent from the all-time high six weeks ago. ODH reporting 899 new cases Sunday and 851 Monday marks the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio AG’s study ties stimulus checks to overdose deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Attorney General said COVID-19 stimulus checks meant to help people during the pandemic may have actually caused harm. The office of Ohio Attorney General David Yost has released a study that shows a potential connection between those checks and a spike in overdose deaths in 2020. Yost said the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU Wexner Medical Center updating visitor policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will soon be updating its visitor policy.   Starting Thursday, the OSU Wexner Medical Center will be allowing hospital inpatients, including patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, two named visitors for the duration of their hospital stay. Visitation is between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus#Public Health#Wcmh#N A Deaths#Icu
NBC4 Columbus

Zulily in central Ohio: Company has cut jobs, space

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Layoffs and a shift to remote work have cut an online retailer’s central Ohio workforce and office footprint in recent years. Seattle-based Zulily once had nearly 1,400 employees in the region, between its offices in Gahanna and an Obetz distribution facility. But it has now vacated the Gahanna space […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two killed in Seneca County plane crash

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a plane crash in northern Ohio.   According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, a Piper Saratoga single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area approximately two miles east of the city of Fostoria.   The pilot, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, […]
SENECA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bexley lifts mask mandate, still required at schools

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley City Council voted Tuesday to lift its city-wide mask mandate starting immediately. However, students and staff at Bexley City Schools are required to wear masks inside district buildings during school hours. Outside of school hours, though, is a different story. After the city dropped its mandate, the school district released […]
BEXLEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio redistricting group ordered by court to answer why there is no plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Top Ohio lawmakers and officials have less than 48 hours to answer the Ohio Supreme Court after the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to present legislative maps Thursday, the court-ordered deadline. This was the third chance the Ohio Redistricting Commission had to draw up maps for representation at the statehouse. The commission […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus vice officer guilty of conspiracy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus police vice officer was found guilty of conspiracy to violate an individual’s civil rights. Federal prosecutors accused Steven Rosser of abusing his title as a police officer on two separate occasions dating back to 2015 by searching and seizing individuals at gentlemen’s clubs in Columbus. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old in critical condition after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting near State Route 161.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:46 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 5800 block of Satinwood Drive on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A cruiser dash camera captured a driver going the wrong way, said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post. The sheriff’s deputies picked up a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 70 on the west side of Franklin County on Friday, Feb. 11, just before 2:00 a.m., the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What happens in Ohio if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As laws restricting abortion pop up in state legislatures across the country, abortion rights and anti-abortion groups in Ohio await to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s unclear what the future of abortion looks like, but the Ohio Right to Life is hopeful – and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest suspect in 40+ auto thefts

Video courtesy of Columbus Division of Police. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man they said is a suspect in more than 40 car and trailer thefts around central Ohio. On Feb. 16, Columbus SWAT officers responded to a barricade call at a hotel on the 7400 block of North High Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police searching for missing teen

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Gahanna are searching areas near Big Walnut Creek after a teen was reported missing late Monday night.  According to the Gahanna Division of Police Facebook page, witness told officers that shortly before midnight, a male was seen walking into Big Walnut Creek near Nob Hill Drive and was unable […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy