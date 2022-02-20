Fallen Officers honored at the 2nd Annual Blue Bowl
Today Fallen Officers were honored at the 2nd Annual Adam Jobbers-Miller Blue Bowl Flag Football Tournament at the Bonita Springs High school.
The Blue Bowl tournament is for family, friends, businesses, local and national leaders to come together for co-ed flag football and to ultimately remember the law enforcement who died in line of duty.
The are a total of 34 Fallen Officers in Collier and Lee County.
The first event for the Blue Bowl tournament was in 2018 after Ft. Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers- Miller was killed in the line of duty.
The morning was said to start with a pre-game memorial then the presenting of the game balls to families of the fallen, in attendance, followed by the National Anthem and a special flyover.
All the money raised at this event goes to support the Robert L. Zore Foundation and the families and departments of police officers killed in line of duty.
