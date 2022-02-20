ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The long, bloody history of proxy wars should be a warning to Johnson in Ukraine | Simon Tisdall

By Simon Tisdall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5cUD_0eK6LsdF00
Ukrainian civilians in military training, 20 February 2022. Photograph: EyePress News/Rex/Shutterstock

Indications that Britain and the US are secretly preparing to arm resistance fighters in Ukraine in the event of an invasion should raise red flags, and not just of the Russian variety. The effectiveness and wisdom of intervening in other people’s conflicts by proxy, however vital the principle and however seemingly justified the cause, are open to serious question, as much of cold war-era history suggests.

Mere mention of the word “resistance” conjures up, in some British minds at least, images of gallant bicyclists in berets, night-time airstrips lit by torches, and furtive wireless operators valiantly plotting to thwart the “Boche”. The recent film Munich: the Edge of War, in which “good” Germans conspire against “bad” ones, is a reminder that things are usually more complicated. Resistance has many faces.

Tentative plans under discussion in Washington and London to supply weapons and other military equipment to Ukrainians who object to Kremlin-enforced regime change presuppose that Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, will launch the long-anticipated invasion and succeed in overthrowing Kyiv’s elected government. Neither eventuality is a given. Putin may continue indefinitely to mess with western heads . An invasion could be repelled.

Yet since Joe Biden, the US president, and Boris Johnson, his little trumpet boy, seem convinced the worst will happen – the “biggest war in Europe since 1945”, in the British prime minister’s melodramatic words – it’s only logical to assume the secret talks about post-invasion strategies acquired a new urgency. Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, reportedly briefed Congress last week on plans to deliver additional lethal aid to Ukrainians.

In truth, it’s not even a big secret. “In discussions with allies, senior Biden officials have made clear that the CIA (covertly) and the Pentagon (overtly) would both seek to help any Ukrainian insurgency,” the New York Times reported last month. Asked recently whether Britain would arm resistance fighters, Johnson replied : “It’s possible, I don’t want to rule this out.”

Most public opinion undoubtedly sympathises with the Ukrainian citizens contemplating the destruction of their country’s independence and democracy at the point of a gun. Understandably, many people’s gut instinct would be to resist by all means possible. All the same, officially encouraging what could quickly turn into an extremely violent, long-running, possibly unwinnable struggle requires careful, calm consideration.

It’s easy to agitate for a fight when someone else is doing the fighting and when it’s happening a long way away. There’s a moral issue here: if you yourself decline to bloody your hands, should you really be egging on others to do so? If that does not give pause, then think about the practical implications.

By helping Ukrainian guerrillas or freedom fighters or people’s militias (the terminology alone is problematic) to kill Russian soldiers, the US and Britain would, in effect, be waging a proxy war against Russia. Russia would know this. Would it passively accept it? Or would it return fire in similarly unpleasant, asymmetrical and hybrid ways? Of course it would. Has Johnson thought about that?

Related: In Kyiv, we remain fearless. But war is becoming a backdrop to everyday life | Nataliya Gumenyuk

Then again, western powers are pretty hopeless at fighting proxy wars via resistance groups. Think of Ronald Reagan’s disastrous Contra war in Nicaragua in the 1980s. Think of the Cuban Bay of Pigs, or how Iraq’s Shias and Kurds were urged to revolt in 1991 by George HW Bush and subsequently betrayed. Saddam Hussein slaughtered them by the thousand. Western politicians, prating about principle then as now, utterly failed them.

Resistance groups can be hard to control. They travel unexpected paths. The most notorious example is Afghanistan, where some US-armed mujahideen groups fighting the post-1979 Soviet occupation went on to create the Taliban, who turned on their creators like Mary Shelley’s monster. Perhaps Johnson, unlike the former Texas congressman Charlie Wilson , who was behind the US covert mission, knows what he’s doing. Or is he, in familiar style, already making promises to Ukrainians he cannot and will not keep?

Proxy wars often do more harm than good, and western powers are not their only proponents. Consider the misery inflicted upon Yemen’s desperate people by the proxy fight between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia. History is littered with examples of countries where liberators, in overthrowing oppression, became oppressors. Look at Iran, look at Angola.

The contrary argument, of course, is that each case is different. Ukraine is different. And so it is, at present. But a western-backed insurgency there could easily morph into civil war, spread to the neighbouring Baltic republics and elsewhere, and become in time a head-on, undisguised, unlimited confrontation with Russia. It’s easy to see Johnson starting such a fight. Knowing him as we do, it’s hard to see him finishing it.

Ukraine needs all the support it can get at this moment of enormous, looming trauma. But the best way to help – if it is generally agreed that is the right thing to do – is not to start a potentially endless dirty war of assassinations, bombings, midnight terror, disappearances, bottomless abuses, broken families and broken hearts.

If Johnson and Biden truly want to make a difference – and ensure Putin backs off – they should assume the risk themselves, by offering full Nato membership to Ukraine’s government while it still has one. Don’t send out young Ukrainians to fight and die for democracy and freedom while you sit at home, declaring how terrible it all is.

Stand up for what you say you believe, or pipe down.

  • Simon Tisdall is a foreign affairs commentator

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Boris Johnson
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Government Of Ukraine#Cold War#Russian#British#Germans#Ukrainians#Congress
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' as intelligence suggests Russia will encircle Ukrainian capital Kiev in coming invasion

Boris Johnson has warned that evidence suggests that Vladimir Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' and said there are signs the plan has 'in some senses' begun. The Prime Minister told the BBC's Sophie Raworth that intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an attack coming down...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

161K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy