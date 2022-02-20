ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR holds ‘Free Fishing Weekend’

By Byron Tollefson
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a great time to cast a line this weekend across Michigan – all license fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. You also don’t need a recreation passport to park at a boating access site – or even get into a state park.

Jose Carias, a Grand Rapids resident, has been fishing for 3 years now.

“It’s an awesome sport,” Carias said. “I love it. I do love to fish. This is where I come to do whenever I’m feeling stressed I just come here to get away from the world.”

A Michigan DNR spokesman told News 8 they do this every year to give people an opportunity to try fishing for the first time, without the commitment of getting a license. But he said you might want to go with a friend who’s done it before.

They’re likely to have the equipment, and they’re likely to know where the fish are biting,” DNR Spokesman John Pepin said. “And I would want to tag along with them, and I could tag along with them for free, and I could also bring my brother or my son or my sister. We could all fish for free, and I might come home with a fish for dinner.”

Ice jam spotted on the Grand River

During the pandemic, the DNR has seen a lot of people trying new outdoor hobbies.

“We’ve had a lot of new beginning people come out and try fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, off-road vehicle riding, a lot of different things,” Pepin said.

For Jose, he was fine with Saturday’s cold weather. It was the perfect opportunity to catch one of his favorite fish.

“Summer fishing, you don’t get to find these amazing fish,” Carias said. “The steelhead have a lot of power. Once you hook one man, it’s just so nice.”

Still, he said this isn’t for everyone.
“Not everybody has the patience,” Carias said. “And sometimes for these kinds of fish, you gotta have an enormous amount of patience.”

If you’re considering going out on the water on Sunday, maybe for the first time, he’s got some advice for you.

“Don’t come with the mindset that ‘aw, I’m gonna go catch a bunch of fish,’” Carias said. “Just come to enjoy nature. Cuz that’s what it’s all about.”

If you don’t get the chance to hit the water this weekend, the second and final Free Fishing Weekend of the year is this summer, June 10-11.

