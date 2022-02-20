Sulphur Springs United Methodist moves to new location

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After three years of construction and over a century of use, a Jonesborough church is on the move from their original sanctuary.

The Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church had their first service in a new building Sunday, with many of the same trappings that set the space apart for generations. Pastor Scott Brady told News Channel 11 that while the love for the old space is still there, the water-damaged and termite-eaten structure just couldn’t hold services any longer.

“The steeple was going to fall into the congregational seating area,” Brady said. “It had to be torn down and we had to replace it.”

When the decision came down to condemn the building, the congregation got to work. Rather than tear down and start over, the redesign includes elements from the original.

“It’s real special especially for a lot of our life-long members – they just love seeing the old and the new combined,” Brady said. “It’s a great reminder of our past and also an indication of where we’re going in the future. We’re anchored to the past but going on into the future.”

Some of those highlights include original stained-glass windows set to catch the same sunrise that has hit the hills for the last 100 years.

“It’s good to have sacred space dedicated for worship and fellowship, instruction and things like that,” Brady said. “We just want people to know that we love them and we encourage you to come and be a part of the fellowship here at Sulphur Springs Methodist Church.”

To honor that connection to the past, Sunday’s morning service included former pastors and a fellowship breakfast before tours of the building. Members encouraged the public to drive by the new site to see the old windows backlit from inside the church at night.

