Petoskey, MI

Winter Wonderland Week

 2 days ago

Feb. 18-26. See the ice sculpture collection...

CNN

Ukraine to bring in state of emergency amid Russia tensions

Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — A state of emergency is to be introduced across all parts of Ukraine under government control, officials said Wednesday, while President Volodymyr Zelensky said reservists would be called up as Russian forces remain massed along Ukraine’s borders. The move came as the Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Ukraine Crisis - Where will Putin stop?

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine and ordered in "peacekeeping" troops, the big question is: where will he stop?. Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out...
POLITICS
Reuters

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
SOCCER
