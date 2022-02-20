Liberty Road Homicide Investigation

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide on Liberty Road.

Around 10:34 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, officers and Lexington Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Liberty Road regarding a subject down. When officers arrived, they located a 31-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. All parties involved have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The males name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to please check their home surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.