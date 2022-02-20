ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man injured in tanker collision at Morrisons in Redditch

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a tanker at a petrol station....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS
Sun-Gazette

Four injured in Amish buggy collision with car near Oval

OVAL-All nine family members were thrown out of the buggy, which was demolished by the impact, Nippenose Valley fire officials said. State police said both vehicles were traveling north on Route 44 when the collision occurred at Shed Road. A witness ran into the Dollar General Store to get help....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
K2 Radio

Wyoming Man Dead In Head-On Collision

A Wyoming man is dead following a crash near Gillette on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Steven Stice died in the crash on state highway 51. The patrol says a Volvo passenger car was southbound before entering the west barrow ditch to pass two vehicles. The Volvo attempted to reenter the southbound lane but continued in the northbound lane directly into the path of a Ford pick-up truck.
GILLETTE, WY
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morrisons#Redditch#Traffic Accident#Bbc West Midlands
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Newport crash: Three-year-old boy dies days after four-year-old girl

A “wonderful” three-year-old boy has died in hospital almost a week after a motorway crash that also killed a four-year-old girl.The car they were travelling in was hit by a van on the M4 near Newport, South Wales last Saturday.Four-year-old girl Gracie-Ann Wheaton, from Tredegar, was severely injured and died the next day.The boy was being treated in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but he died on Friday afternoon.A man and a woman were also injured.It is understood they had been returning from a children’s birthday party. ...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Heart-breaking' footage of dogs 'dumped' in Coventry

The RSPCA has released "heart-breaking" CCTV footage that it says shows seven dogs being dumped from the back of a van. The dogs - believed to have been used for breeding - were left on Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, on 30 December. The animal welfare charity has released the footage in...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot

A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire.Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a 12-metre ladder to help her to safety on Saturday morning.09:51 - Crews from Trowbridge and Warminster attended following a call stating somebody had become stuck in tree after climbing to attempt to retrieve a parrot. - https://t.co/SE6ovgxFMC— DWFireControl (@DWFireControl) February 12, 2022The fire service said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder...
ANIMALS
BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Dangerous dog on Bodmin moor found

A dangerous dog reported missing by police has been found by its owner. Devon and Cornwall Police had carried out searches on Bodmin Moor after receiving reports the dog broke free from its lead at 18:45 GMT on Saturday. The seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog was "highly likely to...
ANIMALS
BBC

Man guilty of murder bid after woman's head 'kicked like football'

A man who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a woman's face in a "frenzied and sustained" attack has been found guilty of attempted murder. Nottinghamshire Police said Andy Hurns forced his way into the victim's home in Retford on 24 November 2020. He struck her with his fists before kicking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crewe dog attack: Bullmastiff attacking woman and boy shot dead by police

Police in Crewe have shot dead a dog that attacked a boy and a woman as well as mauled another pet to death. The dog reportedly attacked a smaller dog first, before injuring a boy and woman, on Richmond Road in Crewe at around 3:30pm on Saturday. The woman and a teenage boy both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were both taken to hospital for further treatment.The dog believed to have been a Bullmastiff-type breed and was shot dead by armed police who were called in.A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Halloween attack: Bristol teenager given life sentence

A teenager who carried out two random "terrifying" knife attacks has been given a life sentence. Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he dragged doctor Adam Towler out of his house in Clifton, Bristol, and stabbed him nine times. A few weeks later he sliced the face of Wojtek Rozmiarek as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for Worcester murderer who stabbed her mum in the back

A woman who stabbed her mother in the back with a carving knife has been jailed for her murder. Janet Mason, 69, was attacked and died at her home on Green Lane in Worcester on 9 March last year. Her 50-year-old daughter, Jessica Crane, had denied murder but was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy