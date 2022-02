Hauula native and Campbell alum Jocelyn Alo slugged her way to history on Sunday, hitting her 95th career home run to tie an NCAA record. On Sunday, the No. 1 Oklahoma softball team improved to 10-0 with an 8-0 mercy rule over Texas State to cap its weekend at the Houston Classic. After belting four home runs in a doubleheader on Saturday, Alo entered Sunday with 94 career home runs — one away from tying Lauren Chamberlain’s career record of 95 and two away from surpassing it.

HAUULA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO