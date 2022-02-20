ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Least Expensive Homes You’ll Find In Eastern Iowa

By Shawn Foxx
Y105
Y105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for your first home or maybe if you're thinking about investing in a home as a source of income, I've found some inexpensive options that could get you on your way. With some updating and work, these homes have real possibilities. This home in Keystone is...

y105music.com

Comments / 0

 

KCAU 9 News

Least educated counties in Iowa

While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Had a Great Nurse, In Eastern Iowa, That You’ll Always Remember? Nominate Them!

I have a soft spot for nurses. My wife is an OB Nurse and after 5 years of loving her career and where she works, she's moving on and becoming a traveling nurse! That means that she'll be contracted out by a service that helps supply nurses all over the country, to hospitals that are short-staffed. Now, is definitely the time for her to do this, as so many nurses have become burned out by the pandemic. Long hours, over-time, completely covered in PPE (Personal protective equipment) to keep themselves safe from contracting COVID-19 and spreading it when they get home and seeing more patients suffering through this sickness and too many who never make it out of the hospital. This has taken a major toll on these professionals, mentally, emotionally, and physically.
IOWA STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Things You’ll Find With A Typical West Texas Household

Having been in the radio business for 32 years now, and having lived all over the country--Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Kansas, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and now Texas... Never have I ever witnessed more pride and pure love for where you're from than here in the Lone Star State. I've never seen any home decorated like I have here, beaming with home-state pride from door to door. Right along with it, a deep belief in God and folks who are regular churchgoers each and every week. There's certainly a different culture here-one that's very old world, sweet, genuine, and real. One of people who were raised with manners, a healthy fear of their parents, and at the core--the values of doing the right thing, treating others with respect, and just all-around kindness.
TEXAS STATE
Y105

5 Myths About Iowa Most Americans Believe Are True

Stop me if you're heard this one: IOWA IS FLAT! Ooh, or Iowa has no tourist attractions! If you have, you're not alone. The Hawkeye State is subject to several myths that most Americans tend to think are true. After checking out a great story about Michigan myths on a website for one of our sister stations, I was inspired to dive into some Iowa myths that most Americans, who can find Iowa on a map, think are true.
IOWA STATE
Y105

Iowa’s Drinking Age Used To Be 19, Should We Go Back?

I'll shoot straight with you... I enjoy a glass of wine with dinner a few nights a week. There's no shame in that! Also, I'm a young woman who just so happens to like an evening out at the bars with friends. While I always responsibly enjoy my selection of spirits; on the very few days when I get to go home and visit my family, I find myself making the same mistake over and over again.
IOWA STATE
Y105

Flies Are Causing Economic Losses For Iowa Cattle Producers

Just as flies can be annoying to us, they can also cause a nuisance to our cattle. The horn fly is an insect that can get to be 3-5 millimeters in size with mouthparts that are painful even to cattle. Research from Texas A&M University has shown that the horn fly will take 20-30 blood meals from cows a day, and when they are not eating, they will rest on that same cow.
IOWA STATE
Y105

Head-On Collison Today West of Dyersville, IA Seriously Injures 3

3 people were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle accident just before 7am this morning 3 miles west of Dyersville, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year old Jacob Ahlers of Greeley, Iowa was eastbound on Highway 20 when his SUV went off on the right shoulder. He overcorrected to the left shoulder and eventually got back on the roadway before crossing the median and striking a westbound minivan head-on. The driver of the mini van was 22-year old Jamie Weekley of Aplington, IA. Both vehicles ended up in the north ditch, with the SUV coming to rest on its roof.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Y105

Extremely Personal Items Left Behind at Abandoned Home Near Boulder, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A home in Colorado was abandoned by its previous inhabitants and left to rot, but that's not the only thing that was left. The story of how and why the family left is a mystery, but they left behind quite a lot of stuff including religious items, toys, multiple TVs, and more.
BOULDER, CO
Y105

Cedar Falls Man Wins $100K Lottery Prize

One Cedar Falls man is rolling in the dough right about now!. There never seems to be a shortage of lottery winners in the Cedar Valley. In 2021, there was an interesting sort of Waterloo winners saga. One Waterloo woman won $100,000 in early spring last year. Not even a full week later, yet another woman in Waterloo took home the big cash prize of $30,000. By the end of April, a third Waterloo woman had claimed a $20,000 payout. In total, $150,000 went directly into the pockets of several Cedar Valley residents. Another Waterloo man sweetened up the pot by winning another $100,000 in April of 2021.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Y105

Dubuque Community School District Names Superintendent Finalists

Since November, the Dubuque Community School District Board of Education has been engaged in the process of selecting the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. The next superintendent will succeed Stan Rheingans, who will leave the district at the conclusion of the school year to become the new Chief Administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

