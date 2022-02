Highlights: Won the Class AAAAAAA state championship at 106 pounds. Coach Chris Cicora's take: “K.J. had an outstanding freshman season. He finished with a 32-4 record and was 7A 106 state champion. He also became Brookwood's first freshman to win a wrestling title. I would be lying if I didn't say K.J. faced some challenges along the way, but like any great wrestler he was able to overcome them. He bought in and displayed growth over the course of the season. I was proud of K.J. for battling through injuries and becoming more disciplined. Sometimes it's the little things athletes do that make the biggest difference, and K.J. was willing to make adjustments needed.

