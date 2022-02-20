ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How the killings of two Black sons ignited social justice movements

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles M. Blow is a columnist for The New York Times, and author of “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto” (HarperCollins). It was the killing of Emmett Till that Rosa Parks said she was thinking about when she refused to give up her seat on that bus. It was...

Sand Hills Express

Fat Joe says Trayvon Martin was “the martyr for change”

It has been a decade since Trayvon Martin was killed, but Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is hopeful that the Black teen’s death will continue to inspire a fight for justice across the U.S. “It’s terrible, and it’s sad that this kid had to go so young, but he...
YubaNet

Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice: Celebrating a Black Woman Supreme Court Justice – A Justice for Our Times

February 23, 2022 – As Catholic women, rooted in our faith’s call to love one another and see God in every person, we strongly support the Biden administration’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the United States Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, is the final arbiter on the most consequential legal issues governing our country and our society. The Supreme Court decides issues of law ranging from immigration to our criminal legal system, civil rights to healthcare. For that reason, it is imperative that the Court reflect the diversity of our country in order to act in a fully informed, deliberate way and arrive at sound decisions. In light of the renewed attacks on voting rights and racial progress we see today, it is even more critical to nominate a Justice who is committed to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution for this generation and the generations to come.
Reason.com

The Verdict Against Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Highlights the Problems With Federal Hate Crime Statutes

The three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black jogger, after chasing him in pickup trucks through a suburban neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, were convicted today of federal "hate crimes." The jury concluded that Gregory McMichael, who initiated the chase; his son, Travis McMichael, who killed Arbery with a shotgun; and William Bryan, who joined the chase in his own pickup truck, had pursued and assaulted Arbery "because of" his "race and color."
Washington Post

Two Crucial Wins for the Gun Safety Movement

There’s plenty of blame to go around for America’s epidemic of gun violence. Two important developments this year look like a belated victory for accountability. On Feb. 15, an emotional eight-year struggle ended for the families of nine victims killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Gunmaker Remington Arms Co., the manufacturer of the assault weapon used in the massacre, agreed to settle a lawsuit for $73 million, more than double what the company offered just last summer.
yr.media

Opinion: World Social Justice Day and Still No Peace

In 2008, the United Nations officially declared June 8 to be “World Day of Social Justice.” This decision marked a significant step forward in the pursuit of social justice and a more equitable globalization. While the festival is commemorated on Feb. 20 every year, the theme for each...
Sand Hills Express

How free speech is under attack in the U.S.

When someone says something we disagree with, should we shut them up? In 1927, Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis had an answer: “The remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.”. Well, in that case, the internet should have solved everything, notes correspondent David Pogue – it’s...
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s Adam Johnson, iconic face of Jan. 6, faces sentencing Friday

When rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, one face among them, that of a Florida man, would become an icon of the day’s events. In the picture, Adam Johnson stood in the Rotunda, a blue stocking cap reading “Trump” and “45″ over his blonde locks. He flashed a mischievous smile, waving with one hand and gripping lectern bearing the seal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
