Vision is often regarded as first among the human senses, as our eyes are the way most of us come to know the world. However, vision has its limits. Even now, as you use your eyes to read this, other senses are in operation that open up a greater appreciation of the world. Perhaps the most powerful of these is listening - audition. Sound carries cues about the world we might otherwise miss. And with the development of new technologies and the work of dedicated scientists and artists, we can today listen to what was previously unimaginable, from the inner workings of...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 MINUTES AGO