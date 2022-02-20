KCRW Broadcast 673

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFanatic! I hope you had a great week. First up, stoked about this. Remember last year when we thought the Ruts DC acoustic album ElectrAcoustiC Volume One was going to hit the mail in July. As you know, all things vinyl have been...

Billboard

Da Brat & Judy Dupart Tie the Knot on 2/22/22: ‘A Dream Come True’

Congratulations are in order for Da Brat and Judy Dupart, who officially tied the knot on the most magical day of the year. The couple, who revealed they were dating in a sweet Instagram post back in 2020, got married on Tuesday (Feb. 22) in a ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia with one hundred guests in attendance, according to People, who published photos from the gorgeous, flower-adorned event.
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CinemaBlend

New Reality Show Adults Adopting Adults Quickly Cancelled And Pulled From TV After Accusations Made Against One Star

While the network TLC is usually involved when things get uncomfortable and creepy behind the scenes of cable reality series — see: the sentence-awaiting Josh Duggar — A&E is the one currently facing heat over one of its newest reality shows, Adults Adopting Adults. Or should we say newest former reality shows, as the unscripted project was cancelled and subsequently pulled from the air completely in the aftermath of allegations made against its suspicion-sparking star Danny Huff.
iheart.com

The WGY 100th Anniversary Broadcast

Join us on February 20, 2022 as we celebrate WGY’s 100th year of broadcasting with a special, live afternoon of broadcasting starting at 1:00pm. WGY will mark its centennial anniversary with past and present hosts, news anchors and members of New York’s Capital Region taking part in the special event. A retelling of radio’s first radio drama “The Wolf” will also be presented live from the Kenmore Ballroom in Albany, NY, where WGY has a history of broadcasting from going back to 1923. The event at the Kenmore begins at 3:00pm with a lecture from Chris Hunter from the Museum of Innovation and Science. Music from the Musicians of Ma’alwyck will also be featured. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $35 at https://musiciansofmaalwyck.org. The event can be heard live on WGY.
Hello Magazine

1883 star Isabel May makes surprising revelation about character Elsa Dutton

Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
bizjournals

Spanish Broadcasting System buys Orlando radio station

Orlando radio station WPYO, also known as Power 95.3, and Tampa station WSUN or 97X, were acquired by the Spanish Broadcasting System. The stations were bought from CXR Radio LLC for an undisclosed amount. The transaction creates the largest Hispanic radio platform in Florida, added a news release. "The stations...
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
