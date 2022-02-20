KCRW Broadcast 673

Join us on February 20, 2022 as we celebrate WGY’s 100th year of broadcasting with a special, live afternoon of broadcasting starting at 1:00pm. WGY will mark its centennial anniversary with past and present hosts, news anchors and members of New York’s Capital Region taking part in the special event. A retelling of radio’s first radio drama “The Wolf” will also be presented live from the Kenmore Ballroom in Albany, NY, where WGY has a history of broadcasting from going back to 1923. The event at the Kenmore begins at 3:00pm with a lecture from Chris Hunter from the Museum of Innovation and Science. Music from the Musicians of Ma’alwyck will also be featured. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $35 at https://musiciansofmaalwyck.org. The event can be heard live on WGY.

ALBANY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO