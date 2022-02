The second major cross-country storm of the week was spreading snow and an icy mix across parts of the southern Plains on Wednesday after impacting parts of California and the Southwest with heavy snow earlier in the week. This potent storm system has eyes for the northeastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say, and is expected to threaten to cause major travel disruptions by spreading a wintry mix into the mid-Atlantic as well as up to a foot or more of snow in parts of New England.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO