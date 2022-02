The Arizona Coyotes made a trade on Tuesday, sending defenseman Michael Callahan to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Callahan, 22, was the 142nd selection in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Coyotes. He has played his last four seasons at the NCAA level for Providence College, wearing the “C” in his last three years. Callahan registered three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in his senior season.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO